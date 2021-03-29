RGF® Environmental Group Introduces the HALO-ROVE™ Portable Active Air Purification System

"As a part of RGF's commitment to a whole-building approach to healthy Indoor Air Quality, the HALO-ROVE™ provides our customers with a plug-and-use system for commercial spaces up to 1,000 square feet," noted Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science & Technology at RGF ® Environmental Group. "Because the HALO ROVE™ is portable, it is a versatile solution for office and conference rooms, classrooms and day cares, as well as restaurants, restrooms and locker rooms."

Safe, Natural Levels of Hydrogen Peroxide (H 2 0 2 ) for Occupied Areas

The HALO-ROVE™ utilizes RGF's patented Photohydroionization® (PHI-CELL®) technology to substantially reduce airborne and surface bacteria, viruses, odors, mold and VOCs (chemical odors). RGF's PHI-CELL® air treatment systems are operating safely in over four million installations globally.

The HALO-ROVE™ quietly circulates air around the space while creating and distributing safe, low-level airborne hydrogen peroxide (H 2 0 2 ).

The PHI-CELL® technology utilizes a photocatalytic process to create active air purification. The combination of UV light and a hydrated quad-metallic catalyst drives a reaction that produces low levels of airborne hydrogen peroxide (H 2 0 2 ), similar to levels generated outdoors by sunlight. While typical outdoor levels of hydroperoxides run between .01 to .03 ppm, the OSHA permissible exposure limit (PEL) is 1.0 ppm. RGF's PHI-CELL® technology creates hydrogen peroxide levels of .01-.02 ppm or 1/50 of OSHA safety limits.

The HALO-ROVE™ is manufactured at RGF's vertically integrated, environmentally friendly ISO 9001:2015 certified facility and is available through RGF's existing HVAC distribution channels.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com .

