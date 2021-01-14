RGF® Environmental Group Provides Air Treatment Solutions for TGI Fridays® Restaurants Nationwide

"As a national leader in the fight to overcome the global pandemic, RGF looks forward to working with TGI Fridays in the deployment of our patented products to provide a safe dining experience for customers and patrons," said Bill Svec, Vice President - Water & Food Products, RGF Environmental Group, Inc. "RGF is collaborating with national and independently-owned restaurants across America to help them provide safe indoor dining environments. Restaurants want to—and need to—re-open so they may bring employees back to work."

"As we looked for indoor air quality technology to support the reopening of our locations for indoor dining, we determined RGF's technology to be the best solution for TGI Fridays' national footprint of restaurants," notes Jay Roach, Senior Director of Construction & Facilities, TGI Fridays. "RGF's active air treatment solution kills bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air, which provides both a safe dining environment for our customers and a safe work environment for our employees."

An independent third-party study focused on the inactivation of SARS-CoV-2 using RGF's proprietary REME HALO product with PHI-Cell® technology. The study demonstrated efficacy rates of greater than 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the virus known to cause coronavirus 2019 or COVID-19. The testing, performed at the Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, Calif., looked at neutralizing the virus within the occupied space in the air and on surfaces.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 35+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF has recently upgraded its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com.

