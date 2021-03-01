RGF® Environmental Group Releases Industry's First Test Evaluating Aerosolized SARS-CoV-2 Viral Reductions Directly in the Air: PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® Proven to Inactivate 99.96% of Airborne SARS-CoV-2 within Simulated Air-Conditioned Space

PORT OF PALM BEACH, Fla., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGF® Environmental Group, Inc., a leading environmental design and manufacturing company, has released the results of a third-party test that proves the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® product with Photohydroionization® technology inactivates greater than 99.96% of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus. The report is the first-of-its-kind to test for viral reductions occurring within the actual air. Utilizing a direct air sampling method rather than surface or in-duct measurements, researchers analyzed the efficacy of neutralizing airborne SARS-CoV-2.

Innovative Bioanalysis Third-Party Test Summary: RGF Environmental Group's PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL product with Photohydroionization resulted in greater than 99.96% inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within the occupied space based on a direct air-sampling method

SARS-CoV-2, commonly known as coronavirus, is the virus that causes COVID-19. Given the CDC's determination that SARS-COV-2 is an airborne virus, meaning it spreads from person-to-person via aerosols and respiratory particles, the airborne test results are important for homeowners and commercial building owners and operators seeking a solution to combat the airborne SARS-COV-2 virus within their occupied spaces.

"Virus particles or aerosols are produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. The aerosols are then carried through the air from the infected person to others and can stay airborne within the occupied space for a period ranging from a few seconds up to several hours," noted Dr. James Marsden, Executive Director of Science & Technology at RGF® Environmental Group. "Because the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® technology is designed for installation within HVAC systems, the technology represents a versatile solution for residential and commercial buildings around the world."

"RGF's PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® is currently the only third-party tested indoor air quality solution that is proven 99.96% effective against the actual airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus," said Ron Fink, CEO, RGF® Environmental Group, Inc. "The rigorous research, development and testing of the PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® is another example of RGF's commitment to providing the world with the cleanest, safest air."

Airborne SARS-CoV-2: Testing Protocols and Results

As an industry leader committed to the highest standards for product testing, RGF® Environmental Group funded an independent, third-party study with Innovative Bioanalysis in Costa Mesa, California. RGF's airborne test procedure used the SARS-CoV-2 virus inside a large chamber (1,280 cu. ft.) representing a real-world air-conditioned office or room. The virus was nebulized as a fine spray into the space with a cross directional air flow. The objective was to simulate the conditions that occur when a sneeze or cough from an infected person introduces the airborne virus in an environment that is being continuously treated with a PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL®. Aerosolization of the virus was repeated at 15 min intervals for an hour and at 3 hours with airborne samples collected at four locations within the test chamber.

Key findings of the test indicate:

The PHI-PKG active air purification system showed a greater than 99.96% neutralization of airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus particles and aerosols within the testing chamber.

Due to the efficacy of neutralizing airborne SARS-CoV-2 virus particles and aerosols, the test indicated a significant reduction of respiratory particles and aerosols through the air in an occupied space.

The PHI-PKG14 PHI-CELL® is actively treating air inside the occupied space, eliminating the need for virus particles to travel through the HVAC system filters or UV air purification system.

DISCLAIMER: The summary and any comments herein are based on the results from an independent laboratory study performed under controlled conditions and are not in any way medical claims. The product(s) and technologies described are not medical devices and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease, virus or illness.

About RGF® Environmental Group, Inc.

RGF manufactures over 500 environmental products and has a 36+ year history of providing the world with the safest air, water and food without the use of chemicals. RGF is an ISO 9001:2015 certified research and innovation company, holding numerous patents for wastewater treatment systems, air purifying devices, and food sanitation systems. Situated in the heart of the Port of Palm Beach Enterprise Zone, RGF Headquarters span 9 acres, with 130,000 square feet of manufacturing, warehouse and office facilities. RGF's Lakeland, FL facility adds over 40,000 square feet for back-up production and lamp production. RGF continues to upgrade its facilities, creating an increased vertical approach to manufacturing, further allowing the company to provide the highest quality and best-engineered products on the market. For more information, visit RGF.com .

