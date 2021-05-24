RGIS Increases Focus on International Operations, Divests North America Business

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGIS, LLC, the global leader in Inventory and Data Collection services, announces the divestiture of its North America (US & Canada) business to WIS International. RGIS and the current ownership group will retain control of RGIS International operations in more than 38 countries in Europe, Middle-East, South America (including Mexico & Central America) and Asia Pacific.

The RGIS Board of Directors are confident this divestiture will maximize value creation, de-leverage the business, and allow for significant investments in enhancing the technology, offerings and new markets to drive International expansion. Aligning with the strategy RGIS in April 2021 acquired IVALIS, an inventory services company, which has a significant presence in the European market in complementing geographies with RGIS.

Asaf Cohen, Global Chief Executive Officer of RGIS will continue to lead the International Operations of RGIS as President and Chief Executive Officer.

"RGIS International remains focused on the growth of the business and its commitment to excellence. With a reputation of world-class service delivery to customers, I look forward to leading the International organization as we head towards a promising future. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our North America employees, customers and vendors for their years of support and look forward to working with them and serving our customers in the International geographies," said Mr. Cohen.

RGIS takes clients beyond the count with integrated inventory services that include store surveys, space management, store remodels and resets, RFID solutions and asset optimization. With proven successes in all aspects of retail, healthcare and manufacturing inventory, it is no surprise that more organizations, in more places, trust RGIS to provide the information and insight they need to fully understand their assets and make better business decisions.

Media Contact: Simon Parry, RGIS International Commercial Director, [email protected]

About RGIS, LLC

Since 1958, we have been the industry leader in providing accurate and reliable inventories, as well as quality retail merchandising services. Our trusted results allowed us to expand globally and leverage our expertise to service other industries.

www.rgis.com

SOURCE RGIS, LLC