RGL Logistics expands supply chain operations with Appleton purchase

APPLETON, Wis., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RGL Logistics, a rapidly growing Green Bay-based provider of logistics services for traditional and e-commerce businesses, has completed the purchase of the former Fleet Farm warehousing and distribution center campus in Appleton, WI. The 70-acre property includes five buildings encompassing 450,000 square feet of space, boosting RGL Logistics' total warehouse space to four million square feet.

"The demand for warehouse space is soaring," said Joe Lemerond, Chief Executive Officer of RGL Logistics. "The explosive growth in the e-commerce sector is expected to continue and this property provides a centrally-located hub for our customers."

The expansion includes 450,000 square feet of warehouse space. The largest of the campus's buildings is located at 1300 S. Lynndale Dr. and features 273,000 square feet of warehouse space with 45 dock doors and over 25 acres of secured parking. The campus is conveniently located 2.4 miles from I-41 and 4.6 miles from Highway 441.

"Companies are looking for streamlined, efficient supply chain solutions," Lemerond said. "With warehousing and distribution services throughout Northeast Wisconsin, along with excellent highway access, we are able to offer our customers a distinct advantage."

About RGL Logistics

RGL is a rapidly growing provider of logistics services with a long history of helping companies simplify and improve their supply chains. Our services include transportation, warehousing, co-pack, port and e-fulfillment solutions. RGL Logistics was created in 2013 as a brand over Leicht Transfer & Storage Co., Checker Logistics, Inc., and RGL Specialty Services LLC.

For more information about RGL Logistics' services and capabilities, go to https://rgllogistics.com/ or contact Jennie Anderson at 920.619.2522.

SOURCE RGL Logistics