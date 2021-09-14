RGT Wealth Advisors Announces Heather Pesikoff

Heather has spent over twenty years advising high net worth individuals and family offices on estate, gift, and income tax planning matters, as well as, complex legal, compliance and operational matters. Prior to RGT, Heather served as Head of Specialized Trust Services at BBVA USA. Preceding that, she served as Of Counsel at Chamberlain Hrdlicka, Managing Director at National Advisors Trust Company and Manager at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Heather has been involved in numerous professional and charitable organizations, including the Houston Estate and Financial Forum, Houston Bar Association, Greater Houston Community Foundation, National Charity League, and on the Annual Fund and as a Guild Representative for a private independent day school in Houston. Valued for her thought leadership, Heather is also a frequent speaker and author.

Heather received her bachelor's degree in Political Science from Union College, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa and her Juris Doctor degree from Northeastern University School of Law where she was an editor of the Northeastern University Law Review.

Since 1985, RGT and its employees have dedicated themselves to serving as the advisors for individuals and families who desire a customized approach to their investment management and financial planning needs. RGT serves clients throughout the US and has approximately $5 billion in assets under management.

