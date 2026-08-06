R.H. Boyd Announces "Stories by the Sea" Luncheon on Martha's Vineyard, Featuring Leading Voices in Faith, Culture, and Community

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its journey toward celebrating 130 years of continual service, R.H. Boyd will host the inaugural Stories by the Sea luncheon on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at Harbor View Hotel in Edgartown, Massachusetts, on Martha's Vineyard.

Set against the historic and cultural backdrop of Martha's Vineyard, Stories by the Sea will convene leaders in faith, education, philanthropy, business, and the arts for a curated conversation centered on the enduring power of Black storytelling. The gathering will explore how stories rooted in faith, lived experience, education, and culture continue to shape communities and inspire future generations.

The conversation will feature Mr. Marc H. Morial, President and CEO, The National Urban League; Rev. Dr. Malcom J. Byrd, Pastor, Mother A.M.E. Zion Church – Harlem and National Chief Operating Officer, National Action Network; Marla Frederick, PhD, Dean, Harvard Divinity School, John Lord O'Brian Professor of Divinity, Professor of Religion and Culture, and Professor of African and African American Studies; with Dr. LaDonna Boyd, Fifth-Generation President/CEO, The R.H. Boyd Family of Companies, serving as moderator.

Founded in 1896, R.H. Boyd is one of the nation's oldest Black-owned publishing and media companies and has long served as a trusted voice in faith-based education, literature, and cultural preservation. The luncheon reflects the company's continued commitment to creating spaces that honor heritage while investing in the future.

"Martha's Vineyard has long represented a gathering place for Black excellence, reflection, creativity, and legacy," said Dr. LaDonna Boyd, President and CEO of R.H. Boyd. "As we approach our 130th anniversary, Stories by the Sea is an opportunity to celebrate the transformative power of storytelling and the importance of preserving the voices, histories, and institutions that continue to shape our communities."

Attendees and supporters will also have the opportunity to make tax-deductible donations in support of scholarships and community grants through the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund. These contributions help advance educational opportunities and leadership development initiatives. Partnership and underwriting opportunities are also available for organizations and individuals seeking to support the event and its mission.

For additional information, partnership opportunities, tickets, and more information about the 130th Anniversary events, visit www.rhboyd.com/130. Contact R.H. Boyd via email at [email protected].

Emmanuel LeGrair

[email protected]

SOURCE R.H. Boyd