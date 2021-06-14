R.H. Boyd hosts The Vision Conference™ - Empowering Forward-thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation will host our virtual 2021 Vision Conference™, June 16–18, 2021 in conjunction with the 115th Annual Session of the National Baptist Congress. The theme for the 2021 Vision Conference™ is "Reset, Renew, and Rebuild" (1 Peter 5:10).

The Vision Conference is a premier leadership event offering a multitude of resources crucial to our community—business advice/mentorship, youth engagement, women's empowerment, sermons, webinars, and access to the Seminary Now™ Urban Leadership Program at Northern Seminary.

Events include keynotes from Pastor John Hannah of Chicago's New Life Covenant Church Southeast and Dr. LaDonna Boyd, fifth generation president/CEO of R.H. Boyd, a financial literacy panel, discussions on women in leadership, a multi-generational discussion about modern manhood, youth ministries, and a targeted youth rally.

R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation and the National Baptist Congress, a consortium of churches and organizations focused on Christian education and leadership, are proudly celebrating 125th and 115th anniversaries, respectively.

"This year's virtual conference serves as an impetus for our 2022 in-person gathering in Nashville, TN" said Dr. Boyd. "We are excited to gather again in 2022 and hosting the conference in Nashville at the Sheraton Grand Downtown will give our attendees the opportunity to learn, fellowship, and explore all that our city has to offer."

Conference sponsorship opportunities for 2021 and 2022 are available at many levels. All sponsorship funds support conference programming and the Boyd Family Endowment Fund, which is a tax-deductible program that provides undergraduate and graduate scholarships and community grant opportunities.

To register for the Vision Conference™ or to find out about sponsorship opportunities and the Endowment program, please visit www.visionconference.org and follow us on Instagram @visionconference_official and @rhoydco for additional details.

Contact: Emmanuel LeGrair, [email protected]

SOURCE R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation

