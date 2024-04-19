R.H. Boyd Hosts Third Annual Legacy Ball Honoring Influential Leaders and Supporting Scholarships and Grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- R.H. Boyd to honor distinguished community leaders at signature fundraiser benefiting student scholarships and community grants on June 22, 2024, at the iconic Schermerhorn Symphony Center Ballroom in downtown Nashville.

Honorees are conferred the prestigious R.H. Boyd Humanitarian, Service, and Excellence Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions. This year's awardees include Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center, a nonprofit medical center providing affordable quality healthcare in Middle Tennessee; Dr. Adrienne Battle, director of Metro Nashville Public Schools; and Slim and Husky's, the award-winning pizzeria chain founded by Tennessee State University alums Clint Gray, E.J. Reed, and Derrick Moore.

The Legacy Ball founding chairs are Dr. LaDonna Boyd and Dr. (posthumously) and Mrs. T. B. Boyd III. The 2024 Legacy Ball chairpersons are Dr. and Mrs. André and Doreatha Churchwell as well as Mr. and Mrs. Herbert and Michelle Brown.

At the Schermerhorn Symphony Center's handsomely appointed ballroom in downtown Nashville, guests will be welcomed by actor and comedian, Jonathan Slocumb who will serve as the Legacy Ball's Master of Ceremonies. They will also enjoy live music from award-winning artist Eric Benét, an afterparty with DJ Raiden of Nashville, dancing, fine dining, fellowship with local and national leaders, and more. Additionally, scholarship and grant recipients will share their stories and express their appreciation for the Endowment Fund.

The fifth-generation president/CEO of the nation's oldest African-American printing and publishing company, Dr. LaDonna Boyd, established this annual black-tie affair to benefit the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, though the R.H. Boyd Company, a 501(c)(3) organization.

Since its inception in 1981, the R.H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund has awarded nearly $1,000,000 in scholarships to students nationwide and has supported numerous non-profit organizations. The Endowment Fund also has given oversight to the renovation of the Historic Boyd House on the campus of Fisk University in its conversion to academic space.

For more than 125 years, R.H. Boyd has maintained its tradition of offering educational, inspirational, and culturally relevant content, services, and events. The company also houses a full-service commercial printing facility, offers multi-media resources, provides white-glove author services, and has numerous community initiatives.

Tickets, tables, and sponsorships are available including custom opportunities. Please visit www.legacyball.org for further details, including additional program and entertainment participation, and be sure to follow R.H. Boyd on social media @rhboydco for updates.

