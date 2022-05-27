R.H. Boyd to host The Vision Conference™- Empowering Forward-thinking Leaders for Today and Tomorrow

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Vision Conference™, in conjunction with the 116thannual session of the National Baptist Congress, will take place June 16–18, at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown Hotel.

R.H. Boyd, in partnership with Northern Theological Seminary, is excited offer an enhanced benefit with registration. All 2022 registrants receive immediate access to six video courses at Seminary Now™, a streaming video platform with short courses in Bible, theology, ministry, and contemporary issues.