Rhabdomyosarcoma Market is Expected to Rise Throughout Forecast Period (2025-2034) with Promising Drug Candidates in Pipeline | DelveInsight

The rhabdomyosarcoma market is expanding as unmet needs in pediatric and young-adult populations drive increased R&D and clinical activity. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as Cabozantinib (Exelixis/Ipsen), PEEL-224 (Peel Therapeutics), Orotecan (Edison Oncology), ONIVYDE (St. Jude Research Hospital), and others will further propel the market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, rhabdomyosarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into leading markets (the US, EU4, UK, and Japan).

Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Summary

The market size for rhabdomyosarcoma in the leading markets is expected to grow significantly by 2034.

The United States accounted for the highest rhabdomyosarcoma treatment market size in 7MM in 2024, in comparison to the other major markets, i.e., EU4 countries, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Rhabdomyosarcoma is one of the most common STS in children, representing ∼ 50% of STS cases.

of STS cases. Leading rhabdomyosarcoma companies developing emerging therapies, such as Exelixis, Ipsen, Peel Therapeutics, Edison Oncology, St. Jude Research Hospital, and others, are developing new therapy for rhabdomyosarcoma that can be available in the rhabdomyosarcoma market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new therapy for rhabdomyosarcoma that can be available in the rhabdomyosarcoma market in the coming years. The promising rhabdomyosarcoma therapies in clinical trials include Cabozantinib, PEEL-224, Orotecan, ONIVYDE, and others.

Discover the rhabdomyosarcoma new treatment @ New Treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Rhabdomyosarcoma Market

Pediatric Prevalence and Clear Clinical Need

Rhabdomyosarcoma is the most common soft-tissue sarcoma in children, with a measurable (though rare) incidence that keeps it a distinct clinical priority in pediatric oncology.

Genetic Profiling and Risk Stratification in Rhabdomyosarcoma

Recent genetic and molecular profiling of rhabdomyosarcoma has enhanced risk stratification and individualized treatment. Identifying subtypes, such as alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma with PAX3/7-FOXO1 fusion, enables more accurate prognostic predictions and informs targeted therapy strategies in clinical trials.

Novel Agents and Immuno-Oncology Approaches for Relapsed or Metastatic Rhabdomyosarcoma

New drugs targeting IGF1R, ALK, and FGFR pathways, as well as immune-based strategies such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells, and cancer vaccines, hold promise for improving outcomes in relapsed or metastatic rhabdomyosarcoma. Early-phase clinical trials are expanding rapidly, presenting opportunities for breakthroughs in previously hard-to-treat cases.

Launch of Emerging Rhabdomyosarcoma Drugs

The rhabdomyosarcoma pipeline is advancing, with several key candidates currently in early-stage clinical development. Notable drugs in progress include Cabozantinib (Exelixis/Ipsen), PEEL-224 (Peel Therapeutics), Orotecan (Edison Oncology), and ONIVYDE (St. Jude Research Hospital), among others.

Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Analysis

Currently, treatment options for rhabdomyosarcoma remain limited, with the VAC regimen, comprising an alkylating agent (such as cyclophosphamide or ifosfamide) combined with vincristine and dactinomycin, serving as the standard of care across all risk categories: low, intermediate, and high.

In children with localized disease, rhabdomyosarcoma is often curable through combined-modality therapy, yielding 5-year survival rates above 70%. Patients who remain event-free for 5 years rarely relapse, with the 10-year late-event rate around 9%. However, the risk of recurrence is significantly higher in those presenting with unresectable tumors, unfavorable primary sites, or metastatic disease at diagnosis.

Early efforts to apply adult immunotherapy approaches to pediatric rhabdomyosarcoma have shown limited benefit, primarily due to the typically low mutational burden and non-inflammatory tumor microenvironment of pediatric solid tumors. The scarcity of robust clinical trial data underscores a persistent unmet need in rhabdomyosarcoma management. Emerging companies addressing this gap include Peel Therapeutics, Ipsen Pharma, Edison Oncology, and others.

To know more about rhabdomyosarcoma treatment options, visit @ Approved Rhabdomyosarcoma Drugs

Rhabdomyosarcoma Competitive Landscape

The rhabdomyosarcoma clinical trial landscape is advancing, with several major products in early-stage clinical development. The current drugs in the pipeline include Cabozantinib (Exelixis/Ipsen), PEEL-224 (Peel Therapeutics), Orotecan (Edison Oncology), ONIVYDE (St. Jude Research Hospital), and others.

Exelixis/Ipsen's Cabozantinib is an orally administered tyrosine kinase inhibitor used to treat several types of cancer. It acts on multiple signaling pathways that drive tumor growth and angiogenesis. The drug is currently in Phase II clinical development for rhabdomyosarcoma, with ongoing studies in collaboration with Nationwide Children's Hospital (NCT05135975) and the National Cancer Institute (NCT02867592).

Peel Therapeutics' PEEL-224 is a nanocarrier-based therapy incorporating four small molecules for cancer treatment. Its active component is derived from camptothecin, a natural compound from the Chinese Happy Tree, initially thought to serve as a plant defense molecule. Through molecular engineering and conjugation with a synthetic polymer, PEEL-224 is designed to enhance therapeutic efficacy while minimizing toxicity. It is presently being evaluated in Phase I/II clinical trials in collaboration with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (NCT06709495) and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (NCT06721689).

Edison Oncology's Orotecan (oral irinotecan HCl, VAL-413) is a novel, patented liquid oral formulation of irinotecan hydrochloride developed to enable oral administration with improved tolerability. It is currently undergoing Phase I clinical development. In April 2024, Edison Oncology presented interim data from its ongoing orotecan trial in recurrent pediatric cancers at the AACR 2024 conference.

ONIVYDE is a cancer therapy that inhibits the TOP1 enzyme, which is essential for DNA replication and cell division. By blocking this enzyme, the drug prevents cancer cell proliferation, leading to cell death. In ONIVYDE, irinotecan is encapsulated in liposomes—tiny lipid particles that accumulate in tumors and release the drug gradually. It is administered intravenously over 90 minutes every two weeks, with specific dosing adjustment guidelines. ONIVYDE is currently in Phase I/II clinical development.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the rhabdomyosarcoma market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the rhabdomyosarcoma market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about therapy for rhabdomyosarcoma @ Rhabdomyosarcoma Clinical Trials

What is Rhabdomyosarcoma?

Rhabdomyosarcoma is a rare and aggressive malignant tumor that arises from skeletal muscle progenitor cells. It primarily affects children and adolescents, though it can also occur in adults. RMS is categorized into several histological subtypes, including embryonal, alveolar, and pleomorphic, each with distinct genetic and clinical characteristics. Common sites of origin include the head and neck region, genitourinary tract, and extremities. The disease often presents as a rapidly growing, painless mass, sometimes accompanied by symptoms related to local invasion or metastasis. Diagnosis involves imaging studies, biopsy, and immunohistochemical analysis, while treatment typically includes a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Advances in molecular profiling have improved understanding of the disease's biology, paving the way for targeted and personalized therapeutic strategies.

Rhabdomyosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The rhabdomyosarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current rhabdomyosarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Rhabdomyosarcoma is a soft tissue malignant tumor of mesenchymal origin. It accounts for approximately 2.7% of cancer cases among children aged 0 to 14 years and 1.4% of the cases among adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 19 years.

The rhabdomyosarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Total Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma

Type-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma

Site-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma

Age-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma

Total Treated Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Rhabdomyosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma, Total Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma, Type-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma, Site-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma, Age-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma, and Total Treated Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma Key Rhabdomyosarcoma Companies Exelixis, Ipsen, Peel Therapeutics, Edison Oncology, St. Jude Research Hospital, and others Key Rhabdomyosarcoma Therapies Cabozantinib, PEEL-224, Orotecan, ONIVYDE, and others

Scope of the Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Rhabdomyosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Rhabdomyosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Rhabdomyosarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Rhabdomyosarcoma Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand which factors are driving rhabdomyosarcoma therapeutics market trends @ Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Trends

Table of Contents

1 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Key Insights 2 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Rhabdomyosarcoma 4 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, RoA, and Molecule Type) 4.2 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2024 4.3 Market Share by Therapies (%) Distribution of Rhabdomyosarcoma in 2034 5 Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Rhabdomyosarcoma Symptoms 7.3 Rhabdomyosarcoma Causes 7.4 Rhabdomyosarcoma Types 7.5 Rhabdomyosarcoma Risk Factors 7.6 Rhabdomyosarcoma Pathophysiology 7.7 Rhabdomyosarcoma Biomarkers 7.8 Rhabdomyosarcoma Diagnosis 8 Rhabdomyosarcoma Treatment 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the 7MM 9.4 Total Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of Soft Tissue Sarcoma in the United States 9.5.2 Total Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 9.5.3 Type-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 9.5.4 Site-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 9.5.5 Age-specific Incident Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 9.5.6 Total Treated Cases of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Rhabdomyosarcoma Patient Journey 11 Emerging Rhabdomyosarcoma Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 Cabozantinib: Exelixis 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.3 Clinical Development 11.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 PEEL-224: Peel Therapeutics 11.4 Orotecan (VAL-413): Edison Oncology List to continued … 12 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market: 7MM Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Forecast Assumptions 12.5 Total Market Size of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the 7MM 12.6 Market Size of Rhabdomyosarcoma by Therapies in the 7MM 12.7 The United States Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Size 12.7.1 Total Market Size of Rhabdomyosarcoma in the United States 12.7.2 Market Size of Rhabdomyosarcoma by Therapies in the United States 12.8 EU4 and the UK Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Size 12.9 Japan Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Size 13 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Unmet Needs 14 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market SWOT Analysis 15 KOL Views on Rhabdomyosarcoma 16 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement 16.1 United States 16.2 EU4 and the UK 16.3 Japan 16.4 Market Access and Reimbursement of Rhabdomyosarcoma 16.5 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17 Bibliography 18 Rhabdomyosarcoma Market Report Methodology

Related Reports

Rhabdomyosarcoma Clinical Trial Analysis

Rhabdomyosarcoma Pipeline Insight – 2025 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key rhabdomyosarcoma companies, including Exelixis, Ipsen, Peel Therapeutics, Edison Oncology, St. Jude Research Hospital, among others.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key STS companies, including Advenchen Laboratories, Philogen, Gradalis, Epizyme, Chugai Pharma France, CytRx, Taiho Pharmaceuticals, KaryoPharm Therapeutics, Nanobiotix, Apexigen, Lytix Biopharma, Incyte Corporation, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Aadi Bioscience, Inc., AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, VasGene Therapeutics, Mirati Therapeutics, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, Tracon Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, Exelixis, Qbiotics, AstraZeneca, Loxo Oncology, ImmunityBio, Monopar Therapeutics, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., Agenus, C4 Therapeutics, Inc., Noxopharm Limited, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Sunshine Guojian Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tracon Pharmaceuticals Inc., Guangdong Xiangxue Precision Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Cornerstone Pharmaceuticals, Takara Bio Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Lyell Immunopharma, Telix Pharmaceuticals, among others.

Kaposi Sarcoma Market

Kaposi Sarcoma Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Kaposi sarcoma companies, including Sun Pharmaceutical, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, among others.

Ewing Sarcoma Market

Ewing Sarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Ewing sarcoma companies, including Gradalis, Eisai, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Tyme, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, Inhibrx, Inc., among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+14699457679

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/3528414/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DelveInsight Business Research LLP