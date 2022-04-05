Rhaeos, Inc. Announces Issuance of Patents Covering a New Family of Wearable Sensors for Non-Invasive Fluid Flow Monitoring

Biological fluid flow is a key diagnostic and therapeutic biomarker for numerous chronic medical conditions including hydrocephalus, where cerebrospinal fluid flow in implanted ventriculoperitoneal shunts is of critical importance. However, quantified analysis of biological fluid flow is often frustrated by the need for invasive fluid access, the use of bulky wired electronics that tether the patient, and motion artifacts in skin-mounted probes.

Rhaeos, Inc.'s novel Epidermal Thermal Flow Sensor technology overcomes these limitations by enabling a small, wireless, flexible device that gently adheres to the skin like a soft bandage. Novel mechanical and thermal engineering approaches result in a sensor that can measure flow-induced temperature responses on skin with a precision of one hundredth of a degree. These improvements, combined with advanced analytics, enable reliable flow measurements with incredible precision down to a few microliters per minute.

"The challenge in biological flow sensing is getting useful signals without physically contacting the fluid and without immobilizing the patient," said R. Chad Webb, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer. "This technology overcomes both challenges by mechanically matching the sensor to the skin surface, eliminating motion-induced measurement noise and enabling reliable detection of the subtle flow-induced thermal responses".

The technology has been demonstrated in multiple pilot studies showing effectiveness across a range of healthcare applications, with peer-reviewed publications in Nature and Science family journals, among others. The technology is also a key enabler of FlowSense™, a Rhaeos product currently being used in a pivotal clinical trial for monitoring cerebrospinal fluid flow in hydrocephalus shunts.

"The ability to noninvasively measure flow through biological systems is broadly useful for a number of medical applications," said Siddharth R. Krishnan, Ph.D., Rhaeos Co-Founder. "We're very excited about the potential to improve care for patients with hydrocephalus, where the measurement of cerebrospinal fluid flow through implanted shunt systems could allow us to identify aberrant patterns and malfunctions more efficiently."

U.S. Patent No. 11,160,458, "Epidermal Devices for Analysis of Temperature and Thermal Transport Characteristics", describes sensor designs and analytical methods for thermal analysis of tissue, including noninvasively monitoring fluids such as blood flow. U.S. Patent No. 11,259,754, "Wireless and Noninvasive Epidermal Electronics," describes conformable devices to measure subdermal fluid flow and related methods. These novel devices and methods enable the detection of thermal flow signals by employing key materials, geometries, and signal processing techniques.

Rhaeos, Inc. has exclusive worldwide rights to commercialize these inventions as part of a broad intellectual property portfolio generated internally and licensed from Northwestern University and the University of Illinois. Rhaeos co-founders John A. Rogers, Ph.D. and Siddharth Krishnan, Ph.D., and Chief Technical Officer Richard Chad Webb, Ph.D., developed the licensed patents from a decade of research in epidermal electronics and thermal flow sensing.

About Rhaeos, Inc.

Rhaeos, Inc. is a venture capital backed, clinical stage medical device company, formed out of the award-winning John A. Rogers Research Group at Northwestern University, focused on developing wearable sensors to improve care of patients suffering from chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions. The company's novel FlowSense™ noninvasive wireless sensor addresses a clinical unmet need for patients with hydrocephalus and is funded by the National Institute of Health, the National Science Foundation, the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, the Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium, the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Accelerator, the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics, MedTech Innovator, and public, private, and institutional investors.

