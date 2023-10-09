Rhaeos, Inc. Receives $1.5 Million Blueprint MedTech Grant from the NIH to Transform Hydrocephalus Management

News provided by

Rhaeos, Inc.

09 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

EVANSTON, Ill., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhaeos, Inc, a clinical stage medical device technology company, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $1.5 million grant (Federal Award # 1UG3NS130338) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) through its Blueprint MedTech program. This grant will further the development of its FDA breakthrough designated medical technology designed to transform the management of hydrocephalus, a neurological condition affecting over one million Americans.

Continue Reading
Rhaeos, Inc.’s novel Epidermal Thermal Flow Sensor technology
Rhaeos, Inc.’s novel Epidermal Thermal Flow Sensor technology

Hydrocephalus, characterized by an accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain's ventricles, is a debilitating condition with severe consequences if left untreated. It affects approximately 1 in 1,000 live births, and the lack of a cure necessitates the surgical implantation of shunts to divert excess CSF away from the brain. However, shunts are highly failure-prone, with over 50% of recipients requiring surgical revision or replacement within a decade and shunt-related hospital admissions costing over $2 billion annually, which represents only a fraction of the total cost of hydrocephalus care. The diagnostic challenges associated with shunt malfunction, such as non-specific early symptoms, often lead to unnecessary emergency department visits, invasive testing, and a significant burden on patients and their families.

Rhaeos is tackling this critical issue with the development of FlowSense, the world's first wearable, wireless CSF flow monitor. Earlier funding for FlowSense from the NIH-NINDS through Award #U44NS121555 enabled the design and clinical testing of the device in a hospital setting through a multi-center clinical study for a rapid spot check of flow, bedside in the hospital. The newly funded Blueprint MedTech grant furthers this work through the development of continuous 24-hour monitoring of CSF flow through implanted shunts via noninvasive wearable sensors for inpatient and at-home monitoring.

Moreover, FlowSense's ability to collect data during sleep will open new avenues for studying CSF flow dynamics and improving our understanding of hydrocephalus pathophysiology.

"Today, questions about shunt function typically must be answered by a trip to a neurosurgeon and costly imaging, which is particularly difficult for those in underserved and rural populations," said Chad Webb, PhD, CTO of Rhaeos, Inc and Principal Investigator of the grant. "We want to see those insights brought to the patient where they are. This grant supports developing the next evolution of our remote monitoring capabilities to monitor shunt flow from home and over extended periods, which we believe will enable new insights, new care pathways, and improved outcomes for those living with and managing hydrocephalus."

Rhaeos, Inc is committed to advancing medical technology to enhance the lives of patients and healthcare providers. With the support of the NIH's Blueprint MedTech grant, Rhaeos is poised to make a significant impact on the field of neurosurgery and hydrocephalus management.

About Rhaeos:
Rhaeos is a private medical technology company spun out of Northwestern University and is focused on developing wearable sensors to improve the care of people suffering from chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions. The company's novel FlowSense shunt monitor is a non-invasive, wireless, thermal sensor that addresses a clinical unmet need for people with hydrocephalus and is funded by the Steele Foundation for Hope,  National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke at the National Institutes of Health, National Science Foundation, MedTech Innovator, the Pediatric Hydrocephalus Foundation, the Southwest Pediatric Device Consortium, the National Capital Consortium for Pediatric Device Innovation, the UCSF-Stanford Pediatric Device Accelerator, the West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics, and public, private, and institutional investors.

SOURCE Rhaeos, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.