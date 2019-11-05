Rhapsody International Appoints Scott Javor as Chief Financial Officer

"Scott is a seasoned finance leader, experienced in driving change and supporting the growth of global companies," said Bill Patrizio, president and chief executive officer, Rhapsody International. "His impressive experience guiding financial strategy and execution at technology and media companies will serve Rhapsody well. I'm confident Scott is the right leader who will propel us in our next phase of development and growth."

Javor will lead the company's global finance, corporate development, and IT functions, act as the chief financial strategist and work with the executive leadership team to set overall business strategy.

"It is clear to me that Napster has a strong brand, a committed team, supportive and engaged clients and has consistently defined the industry with its innovation," said Javor. "As the streaming audio industry continues its growth trajectory I look forward to helping the experienced leadership team manage and maximize that opportunity."

Javor has extensive experience advising companies on financial planning and operations, corporate development and strategic growth. Most recently, he held the position of managing director at FTI Consulting and FTI Capital Advisors. Throughout his 10 years with FTI, he advised companies on performance improvement, business plans, M&A and restructuring transactions. Previously, he served as the Vice President of GE Capital's Media, Communications & Entertainment business.

Javor holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Yale University and an MBA in finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Rhapsody International, Inc.

Rhapsody International is a pioneer in digital music and the leading provider of music streaming technologies and services for businesses. Rhapsody operates premium subscription service Napster in 34 countries and gives millions of consumers unlimited ad free access to music on any device-- online or offline. It also owns Powered by Napster, a complete music and audio platform service, that allows companies to quickly launch their own branded music and audio service. Rhapsody is headquartered in Seattle, with offices in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Follow @Napster on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.napster.com .

