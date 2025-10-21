Rhapsody Launches API Guardian to Power AI-Ready, Secure Data Exchange Across Healthcare

Healthcare specific API Gateway unifies FHIR APIs, HL7 interfaces, MCP and custom APIs under one secure gateway, reducing cost and accelerating partner and agent onboarding

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhapsody, a global leader in digital health enablement and interoperability, today announced the launch of Rhapsody® API Guardian, a purpose-built API-management solution that helps healthcare organizations securely expose and manage APIs, reduce integration complexity, and prepare their data infrastructure for a future of AI agents.

API Guardian brings modern APIs (FHIR, private, custom) and existing HL7 interfaces together in a single platform with enterprise-grade controls for authentication and authorization (OAuth2/OIDC), rate limiting, audit logging, and end-to-end observability. API Guardian also lays the groundwork for securing agentic workflows and MCP servers—foundational components of next-generation AI orchestration in healthcare.

"Healthcare is entering an era where secure and intelligent data exchange underpins every advance in AI," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, CEO of Rhapsody. "CIOs and CTOs are investing in API solutions that appear modern but fail to integrate with their core infrastructure. Healthcare doesn't need more tools; it needs true, intelligent integration. With API Guardian, we're empowering organizations to modernize confidently, connect systems securely, and unlock the real-time data that powers AI-driven care."

API Guardian gives healthcare organizations enterprise-grade controls for authentication, rate limiting, audit logging, and observability. It can be deployed on existing infrastructure or in the Rhapsody cloud, ensuring consistent performance, flexibility, and oversight.

By pairing seamlessly with its flagship Rhapsody Integration and Corepoint Integration solutions, API Guardian empowers organizations to:

Expose APIs securely with audit-ready logging and real-time visibility that simplify compliance and speed issue resolution.

with audit-ready logging and real-time visibility that simplify compliance and speed issue resolution. Scale efficiently by managing FHIR-based APIs and HL7 interfaces in one platform, reducing complexity and total cost of ownership.

by managing FHIR-based APIs and HL7 interfaces in one platform, reducing complexity and total cost of ownership. Accelerate AI-readiness and adoption through real-time data exchange and secure workflows.

For healthcare organizations balancing modernization with tight budgets, API Guardian delivers measurable returns on investment by reducing infrastructure costs, vendor sprawl, and onboarding time for new digital health partners. Customers have reliably achieved software and resource savings by replacing costly standalone API management solutions and consolidating API data exchange on Rhapsody.

"API Guardian reflects our commitment to helping customers modernize with purpose," Bhattacharya added. "We are delivering pragmatic solutions that generate results today while enabling the AI workflows of tomorrow."

The launch of API Guardian marks another milestone in Rhapsody's mission to help healthcare organizations—from large IDNs to ambulatory networks and public health agencies—connect, standardize, and activate their data through secure, scalable, and intelligent infrastructure.

Healthcare leaders can learn more and request a demo at rhapsody.health/api-guardian.

About Rhapsody

Rhapsody is a global leader in healthcare interoperability and digital health enablement infrastructure serving over 1,900 customers. Rhapsody enables care providers, health tech builders, and public health teams to save time, reduce costs, and recognize revenue more quickly by accelerating adoption of digital health innovation through interoperability. Rhapsody API-enabled solutions are composable and flexible to meet customers where they are, deployable in a private cloud, Rhapsody cloud, or as an iPaaS.

SOURCE Rhapsody