RHEEM® ANNOUNCES UPGRADES TO AWARD-WINNING PROTERRA® HEAT PUMP WATER HEATERS

ProTerra®, industry's most efficient water heater is now easier to install and service

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leading global manufacturer of water heating and HVACR solutions, has announced design upgrades to its award-winning ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater line. The new design enhancements significantly reduce installation time for ProTerra - the most efficient hybrid electric water heater on the market.

ProTerra®, industry’s most efficient water heater is now easier to install and service.

"Building off the success of the ProTerra line, we have collaborated with a team of plumbers to add features that create a fast and flexible installation for the contractor, which result in additional cost savings for homeowners," said James Courtney, director of product management, Rheem Manufacturing.

Available in 40-, 50-, 65- and 80-gallon sizes, the ProTerra models include quick install elements such as new top-of-the-tank water connections and a duct-ready design. Built-in Demand-Response-Ready EcoPort™ and Wi-Fi powered by Rheem's EcoNet® technology provide additional smart features. The built-in LeakGuard™ system helps protect homes with a 360 degree leak detection and auto water shut-off valve.

ENERGY STAR® 5.0 certified, ProTerra uses up to 75% less energy compared to a standard electric water heater and qualifies for available local rebates and up to $2,000 in tax credits. Consumers can refer to the savings calculator https://www.rheem.com/hybrid-electric-heat-pump-water-heater-savings-calculator/ to learn more about saving with Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heaters.

About Rheem

Founded in 1925, Rheem Manufacturing is a global leader committed to delivering innovative products that save energy and support a more sustainable future. Rheem is the only manufacturer in the world that produces heating, cooling, water heating, pool & spa heating and commercial refrigeration products, and is America's #1 water-heating brand with products available in more than 80 countries. Paloma Co., Ltd. of Nagoya, Japan, acquired the iconic Rheem brand in 1988, and today the company's portfolio of premium brands include Rheem®, Ruud®, Friedrich®, Raypak®, Sure Comfort®, WeatherKing®, Eemax®, Richmond®, IBC™, Intergas®, Splendid®, Solahart®, EverHot®, and MHG™, as well as commercial refrigeration brands Russell®, Witt®, ColdZone® and Kramer®, which are part of the Heat Transfer Products Group (HTPG®) division.

SOURCE Rheem