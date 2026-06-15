Latest heat pump offering boasts flexible installation capabilities, smart technology, and year-round comfort

ATLANTA, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVAC and water heating industry, announced the launch of the ENERGY STAR® certified* Endeavor® Line Classic Plus® Series Top-Discharge Universal Heat Pump (RP17AY), delivering exceptional energy efficiency, versatile installation, and smart connectivity in a traditional split system cabinet design for residential applications.

Rheem® Introduces Endeavor® Line Classic Plus® Series Top-Discharge Universal Heat Pump with Advanced Efficiency

Designed for today's high-performance HVAC systems, the RP17AY heat pump offers cooling efficiencies up to 17 SEER2 / 11.7 EER2 and heating efficiencies up to 9.5 HSPF2. Engineered for universal installation compatibility, the unit pairs easily with nearly any R-454B HVAC system, offering a solution for common replacement and new construction. Available in 2- to 5-tons with cooling and heating capacities ranging from 22.2 to 57 kBTU, the system uses R-454B refrigerant to support more sustainable, high-efficiency operation.

"The Endeavor Line Classic Plus Series Top-Discharge Universal Heat Pump reflects Rheem's commitment to innovation that benefits both contractors and homeowners," said Jeff Goss, director of product management, Residential Systems, U.S. Air, Rheem North America. "From universal system compatibility to advanced diagnostics and variable-speed performance, this unit is engineered to simplify installation while maximizing comfort and efficiency."

Key product features include:

Flexible, universal install compatibility: Integrates seamlessly with nearly any R-454B all-electric or dual fuel HVAC system, including Rheem systems that are powered by EcoNet ® Technology as well as non-communicating systems. The RP17AY heat pump can also be installed with nearly any indoor component as a universal replacement with minimal modifications 1 , using Rheem's system control algorithm 2 .

Integrates seamlessly with nearly any R-454B all-electric or dual fuel HVAC system, including Rheem systems that are powered by EcoNet Technology as well as non-communicating systems. The RP17AY heat pump can also be installed with nearly any indoor component as a universal replacement with minimal modifications , using Rheem's system control algorithm . PlusOne ® Diagnostics and Bluetooth ® 3 4 Connectivity: Built-in technology allows for simplified install, troubleshooting and service via the Rheem Contractor and EcoNet 5 apps.

Built-in technology allows for simplified install, troubleshooting and service via the Rheem Contractor and EcoNet apps. NEEP-Qualified Cold-Climate Heat Pump: The RP17AY heat pump is engineered to deliver enhanced heating capacity across all tonnages**– making it a highly efficient solution for cold climate operation throughout the northern U.S.

The RP17AY heat pump is engineered to deliver enhanced heating capacity across all tonnages**– making it a highly efficient solution for cold climate operation throughout the northern U.S. PlusOne Refrigerant Detection System™ 6 : A patented, integrated one-box design featuring the A2L sensor and mitigation board, and straightforward wiring configuration offers easier commissioning and protects the system by pausing operation if excess refrigerant is detected.

A patented, integrated one-box design featuring the A2L sensor and mitigation board, and straightforward wiring configuration offers easier commissioning and protects the system by pausing operation if excess refrigerant is detected. Quiet operation: Operates at sound levels as low as 55dBA 7 , enabled by advanced sound-dampening features including a composite base pan, an innovative compressor with sound blanket, advanced drive technologies, and optimized refrigerant tubing and fan blade designs.

Operates at sound levels as low as 55dBA , enabled by advanced sound-dampening features including a composite base pan, an innovative compressor with sound blanket, advanced drive technologies, and optimized refrigerant tubing and fan blade designs. Durable, service-friendly design: Featuring brushless DC condenser motors (BLDC), our industry‑leading PlusOne® Triple Service Access design, and compatibility with existing refrigerant line sets, the RP17AY heat pump was engineered with optimal installability and serviceability top of mind.

Additionally, Powered by EcoNet technology enables automatic system configuration and optimization. Coupled with the PlusOne Variable Speed Twin Rotary Compressor and Inverter Drive, the system operates from 35% to 100% capacity, offering superior comfort with greater efficiency, precise temperature control and advanced humidity control.

For more information on Rheem, visit www.rheem.com.

About Rheem®:

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality. To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

1 R-454B coil only - with TXV.

2 The indoor system component's CFM must match the requirement of the outdoor system component. R-454B coil only - with TXV.

3 The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by of such marks by Rheem is under license.

4 When installed as part of a complete Rheem system where both the outdoor and indoor components feature Bluetooth Technology.

5 When installed as part of a complete Powered by EcoNet Technology system.

6 When installed as part of a complete Rheem system. The sensor is factory or field-installed in the furnace coil or air handler.

7 Based on Internal R&D Testing. Sound levels are also dependent on proper installation and location of outdoor product.

* 2-ton models only.

** When installed as an AHRI-matched system.

SOURCE Rheem