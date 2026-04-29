Global Manufacturer Highlights Zero Waste to Landfill and Greenhouse Gas Reduction

ATLANTA, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVAC and water heating industry, has released its 2025 Sustainability Progress Report, highlighting advancements to minimize its environmental impact across the globe. Seven years after setting goals for 2025, Rheem has met or exceeded every target as part of its "A Greater Degree of Good " initiative.

Rheem® Announces Achievements in 2025 Sustainability Progress Report

"The achievement of our first set of goals marks an important milestone and sets the foundation for the future," said Chee Wee Gan, senior vice president, strategy & sustainability, Rheem. "We will continue to focus on making our operations and products more sustainable while creating enduring value for our customers, contractors and partners."

Investing in Responsible Processes

In 2025, Rheem exceeded its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, achieving a 55% reduction across global manufacturing operations compared to its 2018 baseline. *

Rheem drove this progress by transitioning refrigerants, expanding renewable energy use, modernizing facilities and enhancing leak detection efforts.

All manufacturing sites included in the 2019 program launch have achieved Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) status.**

Facilities in Mexico, Europe and the Middle East are using on-site renewable energy while others in South America and Europe utilize clean power.

"By prioritizing innovation, systems redesign and waste reduction at the source, Rheem advanced its infrastructure and increased employee engagement throughout 2025," said Rodrigo Cedeno, senior director, sustainability and EHS. "We strive for operational excellence working to consume fewer resources, generate less waste and ensure simpler, safer processes."

Empowering the Trade for a Sustainable Future

Rheem continues to invest in plumbers, contractors and industry partners who are accelerating the transition to high-efficiency air and water solutions for homes and businesses. This commitment helped Rheem reach its 2025 goal of training 250,000 professionals three years early. Between 2019 and 2025, the company delivered more than 800,000 training sessions for contractors and key influencers on sustainable products, installation techniques and best practices.

Rheem established 11 new trade school partnerships in the US and conducted in-person training sessions to equip students with hands-on experience and insights on evolving regulatory requirements.

Rheem Middle East & Africa expanded its commitment to sustainability and industry education through a focused series of technical trainings and collaborative events and launched a multi-session webinar that reached more than 1,300 participants.

A new Innovation Learning Center opened in Auckland, New Zealand to advance Rheem's global commitment to innovation and education by offering interactive product demonstrations, technical training and insights into the future of energy efficient solutions.

Looking Ahead to 2035†

Earlier this year, Rheem announced a new set of sustainability goals to be achieved by 2035, reinforcing its ongoing commitment and employee dedication. These goals include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30% and optimizing packaging towards more sustainable solutions. The company aims to reduce global waste intensity by 10% per unit.†† Additionally, Rheem plans to complete one million training sessions for plumbers and contractors by 2035 to accelerate the adoption of high-efficiency technologies.

To learn more about how Rheem is driving environmental progress across North America and abroad, view this year's Sustainability Progress Report at www.rheem.com/progress .

Additional information is also available at www.rheem.com and www.rheem.com/sustainability .

About Rheem®

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality.

* Rheem's goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% by 2035 from a 2023 baseline. This metric will be based on intensity emissions normalized by revenue and include Scopes 1-3 as defined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol. At this time, these figures have not been independently verified by a third party.

** A Rheem plant is considered to have reached Zero Waste to Landfill when it achieves a rate of at least 90% diversion of nonhazardous solid waste away from landfill, waste-to-energy (WTE), and incineration, in line with the Zero Waste International.

† The 2035 goals are forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; technology and raw material availability; and evolving environmental standards. Actual results may differ. Rheem assumes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

†† Rheem measures waste intensity as a ratio of total weight of non-hazardous waste generated across all manufacturing facilities to total units produced from a 2023 baseline. At this time, figures for goals 1-4 mentioned in this article have not been independently verified by a third party.

SOURCE Rheem