New Renaissance® Commercial packaged heat pumps combine improved efficiency, simplified setup and an advanced unitary controller that meet evolving building demands

ATLANTA, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the HVACR and water heating industry, announced the expansion of its Renaissance® Commercial Classic Plus® Packaged Heat Pump line, introducing 3- to 10-ton units (RHPCYC & RHPDYC) developed to improve efficiency, streamline installation, and enhance serviceability for contractors while adding value for building owners.

Rheem® Expands Renaissance® Commercial Heat Pump Line with High-Efficiency 3–10 Ton Units Designed for Easier Installation and Service

Available now, the new units feature up to three stages of cooling and two stages of heat pump heating, delivering high-efficiency operation to meet the evolving needs of today's businesses. The models are engineered to balance installability, serviceability, and reliability to drive comfort and a strong return on investment from day one. Performance highlights include 3- to 5-ton capacities delivering up to 11 EER2, 16.1 SEER2, and 7.2 HSPF2, while 6.5- to 10-ton models achieve up to 12 EER, 17.6 IEER, and up to 3.6 COP at 47 degrees F and 2.5 COP at 17 degrees F.

Standard field-convertible airflow, with industry-standard footprints and connections, enables flexible configurations across a wide range of commercial applications, from new construction to replacement projects.

"Today's contractors and building owners need packaged heat pump systems that deliver strong results without adding complexity," said Rosa Leal, director, commercial product strategy and customer experience, U.S. Air, Rheem North America, "This expansion of our Rheem Renaissance line of high efficiency heat pumps, developed over more than two years, is designed to do exactly that – by combining higher efficiency, flexible installation, and advanced controls to simplify setup, operation, and ongoing service."

Key features include:

Industry-standard footprints and connections : Enables straightforward replacement without requiring curb adapters, reducing time on-site and overall project cost.

: Enables straightforward replacement without requiring curb adapters, reducing time on-site and overall project cost. Enhanced performance : Up to three stages of cooling using scroll compressors, a direct drive variable speed blower, and MicroChannel coils provide powerful, high-efficiency performance.

: Up to three stages of cooling using scroll compressors, a direct drive variable speed blower, and MicroChannel coils provide powerful, high-efficiency performance. Advanced controls and connectivity: The factory-installed advanced unitary controller comes pre-configured with control sequences to streamline commissioning. It is compatible with universal 24V control and BACnet®, MS/TP, and IP-native, enabling seamless integration with third-party, cloud-based building automation systems (BAS). Built-in alarms, fault detection, and diagnostics are available through the HMI display.

The factory-installed advanced unitary controller comes pre-configured with control sequences to streamline commissioning. It is compatible with universal 24V control and BACnet®, MS/TP, and IP-native, enabling seamless integration with third-party, cloud-based building automation systems (BAS). Built-in alarms, fault detection, and diagnostics are available through the HMI display. Serviceability-focused design: Contractor-friendly features like the PlusOne® ServiceSmart™ package, including the Qwik-slide blower, Qwik-clean drain pan, and the Qwik-change flex-fix filter rack, support faster, easier maintenance.

Manufactured in Rheeem's state-of-the art Fort Smith, Arkansas factory, the new units reinforce Rheem's continued investment in high-efficiency commercial solutions that help businesses meet or exceed evolving federal and local building energy efficiency standards, such as California's Title 24 (2025), while simplifying setup and long-term maintenance.

For more information on the Renaissance line extension of higher efficiency products and how it can benefit commercial spaces, visit www.RheemCommercial.com.

About Rheem®:

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality.

To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

SOURCE Rheem