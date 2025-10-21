Rheem® Supports Heat Pump Water Heater Day Efforts

Activities Highlight the Present & Future of Heat Pump Technology

ATLANTA, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheem®, a leader in the water heating and HVAC/R industry, is joining Heat Pump Water Heater Day activities this week to generate awareness around the most energy-efficient and sustainable water heating solutions on the market. Focused on design, emerging technologies and the future of hot water, Rheem experts are sharing insights on the benefits of heat pumps.

Tim House, Rheem master plumber conducts heat pump water heater training.

In 1941, Rheem became the largest manufacturer of automatic water heaters in the United States. In 2009, Rheem launched its hybrid heat pump water heater, which boasts up to four times the efficiency of a standard electric water heater* and draws heat from the air, producing zero on-site emissions. Today Rheem's ProTerra® Hybrid Electric Heat Pump Water Heater offers significant energy savings and is designed for easy installation, making it a smart choice for homeowners.

"Heat pump water heating systems offer homeowners the comfort and convenience of modern living and this technology will play a significant role in advancing energy efficiency and sustainability," said Chris Day, vice president of product strategy, marketing and training at Rheem. "As an industry leader, we recognize our responsibility to help direct that conversation with education and building awareness."

Mechanical engineer Edwin Ruud started the Ruud Corporation in 1897 after inventing the modern residential water heater in 1889. He continued accumulating new patents on his product and remained a respected name in water heating since becoming part of Rheem's family of brands in 1959.

"Leveraging insights from plumbers, retailers, builders and homeowners, Rheem continues to lead innovation in water heating technology," said Troy Trant, vice president of research and development at Rheem. "Our expanding portfolio of patents and proprietary designs reflect the rigorous engineering and research that drive advancements in the performance, efficiency and reliability of heat pump water heaters. We are energized by the technological journey ahead as we redefine what's possible in this category."

Rheem's Heat Pump Water Heater Day awareness activities and events include:

The Advanced Water Heating Initiative®: spotlights a product showdown on the Heat Pump Water Heater Installer Training Day, which includes details on energy savings and the many other benefits of HPWH systems on October 22 nd . Then, Chris Day shares subject matter expertise in the HPWH Path to Innovation discussion on October 23 rd .





spotlights a product showdown on the Heat Pump Water Heater Installer Training Day, which includes details on energy savings and the many other benefits of HPWH systems on October 22 . Then, Chris Day shares subject matter expertise in the HPWH Path to Innovation discussion on October 23 . Rheem hosts: Heat Pump Water Heater Day Q & A Panel with Tim House, Rheem master plumber, and Scott Petty, Rheem senior product manager live on Instagram at 2PM EST on October 23rd.

To learn more about Rheem and its Heat Pump Water Heater technology, visit the Rheem website.

* Based on estimated annual operating cost savings of the 40-, 50-, 65- and 80-gallon Hybrid Electric models compared to a standard electric water heater of like capacity with minimum efficiency

About Rheem®

For over 100 years, Rheem has stood as a trusted partner for residential and commercial innovations. From its humble beginnings in 1925, Rheem has grown into a leading global manufacturer of heating, cooling, water heating, and commercial refrigeration solutions, committed to sustainability, and enriching lives through innovative design, technology, and enduring quality. To learn more, visit www.rheem.com.

SOURCE Rheem