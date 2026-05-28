Rheidon Tech Launches PC200 Pro Portable EV Charger -- Redesigned Around Customer Feedback to Deliver a Better Charging Experience

A new portable EV charger with app control, goal-based smart charging, and the Quick-Switch adapter system — built not because the PC200 needed replacing, but because Rheidon's promise of a better charging experience demanded it.

BERLIN, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rheidon Tech's PC200 portable charger has been one of the most consistently reviewed EV charging products in its category across Europe. Five-star ratings. Repeat customers. Steady sales in France, Germany, Italy and beyond. The company launched the PC200 Pro anyway. The reason is specific.

Working is not the same as right

PC200 Pro with Quick-Switch adapters - one charger, every socket. Credit: @matthias-petrat Full Quick-Switch adapter range for the PC200 Pro by Rheidon Tech. Credit: @familie-elektrisiert

Rheidon Tech's brand promise is a better charging experience — not a better spec sheet, not a cheaper price, but an experience that removes friction from something EV drivers do every day.Two recurring pieces of customer feedback made it clear that the PC200, for all its reliability, had not yet fully delivered on that promise.

A French customer gave the PC200 four stars and wrote that connecting it to an app would "drastically" change the product. A second customer needed a full charging window — start and stop — aligned with off-peak electricity rates, completing automatically. Both were describing the same gap: the hardware was reliable, but the intelligence was missing.

Solving it properly, not quickly

The straightforward fix would have been adding a stop time. Rheidon Tech chose a different path. A stop time still asks the driver to translate their needs into kilowatt-hours — an unintuitive unit for most people. What drivers know is how far they need to drive tomorrow, or what time the car should be ready. The PC200 Pro's Rheidon+ app starts from those answers. Select a car model, set a goal — distance, time, or kilowatt-hours — and the charger calculates the rest. Current can be adjusted mid-session from the app without interrupting the charge.

The hardware matches the ambition. The PC200 Pro uses the Quick-Switch System — a TÜV-certified interchangeable adapter system supporting CEE16 single-phase, CEE32 single-phase, CEE16 three-phase, Schuko, Type G, Type J, Type L, and a Type 2 adapter for public AC stations. Available in 7.4 kW single-phase and 11 kW three-phase, with a 6-metre Type 2 cable, IP65 rating, CE certification, ten protection functions, and a two-year warranty. Solar surplus charging and load balancing with the Rheidon AC550 are planned for future firmware updates.

The PC200 remains available and unchanged — it is the right product for drivers who charge from a fixed socket at home and value simplicity above all else. The PC200 Pro serves a different driver.

"We promised a better charging experience. That means different things to different drivers. Some want simplicity. Some want control. Both deserve a product built exactly for them."

— Joe, CEO, Rheidon Tech

The full story behind the PC200 Pro: rheidon.com/blogs/newsroom/pc200-pro-launch

About Rheidon Tech

Rheidon Tech provides a better charging experience for EV owners who charge at home or on the go. The company sells portable chargers, wallboxes, and accessories directly to individual drivers across Europe. All products are CE-certified and backed by two-year warranties. www.rheidon.com

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SOURCE Rheidon Tech