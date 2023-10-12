Rheinmetall Defence Australia announces selection of OnTime Network's Advanced Mission Management System and Ethernet Switch for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program for the Commonwealth of Australia.

News provided by

OnTime Networks

12 Oct, 2023, 16:25 ET

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnTime Networks, a global leader for rugged, time synchronized Ethernet solutions for the Aerospace and Defense Industry, announced today that their Ethernet Managed Switches have been selected by Rheinmetall Defence Australia (RDA) for the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program. The OnTime Networks Advanced Mission Management System uses a  Modular Open System Architecture (MOSA) and will be configured as Video Processing Units for this application. Between 2023 and 2026, OnTime Networks will deliver  the VPU and  Ethernet Switches for the 8x8 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV) for the Australian Army.

Continue Reading
OnTime Networks Cloudberry MIL CM-6200COMe ADVANCED MISSION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (AMMS), a highly scalable product family, based on a modular open system architecture that utilizes multiple COMe Type 6 and MXM boards with a specialized carrier board assembly. The design ensures fast time-to-market for many customer applications and combines high performance CPU and GPGPU processing capabilities, HD full motion video capture and encode, complete sensor integration and data fusion in a SWaP optimized
OnTime Networks Cloudberry MIL CM-6200COMe ADVANCED MISSION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM (AMMS), a highly scalable product family, based on a modular open system architecture that utilizes multiple COMe Type 6 and MXM boards with a specialized carrier board assembly. The design ensures fast time-to-market for many customer applications and combines high performance CPU and GPGPU processing capabilities, HD full motion video capture and encode, complete sensor integration and data fusion in a SWaP optimized

Øyvind Holmeide, OnTime Networks' CEO stated, "The selection by Rheinmetall is a significant milestone for OnTime Networks. Our  platform is configured as a ruggedized Video Processing Unit designed to operate reliably in the harsh climatically and noisy electrical demanding environments of military applications. Furthermore, the Scope of Supply will provide an advanced GVA compliant architecture to Rheinmetall's Boxer platform allowing enhanced situational awareness and network-centric operations for demanding applications in Command, Control, Communications Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR). He continued, "Achieving highly accurate connectivity onboard can dramatically enhance vehicle communication, networking, and sensor integration for mission capability and critical decision-making."

About Australian Industrial Capability ("AIC") 
OnTime Networks is playing a vital role in the initiative of the Australian government to generate industrial capability in Australia by collaborations focusing on technology transfer allowing production of critical components for RDA. OnTime Networks is also committed to strengthening business relationships with Australian suppliers beyond the LAND 400 Phase 2 Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle program by integrating Australian suppliers into OnTime Network's global supply chain.

About OnTime Networks 
OnTime Networks is a technology leader for rugged, time synchronized, fully managed, modular Gigabit Ethernet switches and routers, specifically designed to operate reliably in the harsh and climatically demanding environments of the Aerospace, Defense and Space industry. Recognized for innovation and excellence, OnTime focuses on precise time over Ethernet according to IEEE 1588 (PTP) as core technology. For more information, please visit www.ontimenet.com.

SOURCE OnTime Networks

Also from this source

OnTime Networks announces Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division selects the CR-6000 series Ethernet Switch with Machete Router for Aircraft Upgrade Program

OnTime Networks announces Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division selects the CR-6000 series Ethernet Switch with Machete Router for Aircraft Upgrade Program

OnTime Networks today announced it has been awarded a 5-year firm-fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract by The Naval...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Internet Technology

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.