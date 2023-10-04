Rheology Modifiers Market to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rheology modifiers market is expected to grow by USD 1.49 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Growing demand for efficient and high-performance additives in the paint and coating industry is notably driving the rheology modifiers market. However, factors such as Rise in the shift from print to digital media may impede market growth. The market is segmented by product type (organic and inorganic), application (paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants, household products, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the rheology modifiers market including Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cargill Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, The SNF Group, RPM International Inc., and Croda International Plc. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Rheology Modifiers Market 2023-2027

Rheology Modifiers Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Akzo Nobel NV - The company offers rheology modifiers such as AkzoNobel Dry Effects Rheology Modifier in 1 US Gallon amount.

Rheology Modifiers Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product Type

The organic segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Organic rheology modifiers are in demand due to increasing awareness and preference for products made from renewable or environmentally preferable materials. Manufacturers invest in research and development for the development of novel organic Rheological Modifiers which can enhance performance while meeting ever-changing market needs. In addition, there are many advantages in rheology modifiers, such as sustainable sourcing, biodegradability, and reduced environmental impact in comparison to conventional products. Organic rheological modifiers also play a key role in the improvement of color formulation texture, flow, and stability within the paints and coating industry. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

application (paints and coatings, personal care, adhesives and sealants, household products, and others)

Geography

APAC is estimated to contribute 44% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The major drivers of growth in the market in the region are rapidly evolving economies and increasing demand for a range of end-user sectors, like construction, automotive, or some other sectors that focus on sustainability and constant innovation. The increased demand from the construction industry is one of the key growth drivers for the regional rheology modifier market. In addition, the increasing demand for rheology modifiers in the APAC construction sector is largely due to increasing urbanization and infrastructure development in countries like China , India , and Southeast Asia . Furthermore, rheological modifiers have a strong influence on the cosmetics and skin care industry in the region. These additives are used for the purpose of achieving an appropriate texture, stableness, and organoleptic properties in cream, lotion, or other personal care products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Rheology Modifiers Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2017-2021

CAGR of the market during 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist rheology modifiers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the rheology modifiers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the rheology modifiers market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of rheology modifiers market companies

Rheology Modifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.37 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akzo Nobel NV, Altana AG, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arkema Group, Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cargill Inc., Clariant International Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Ingredion Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Nouryon Chemicals Holding BV, PPG Industries Inc., Solvay SA, Tate and Lyle Plc, The SNF Group, RPM International Inc., and Croda International Plc Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

