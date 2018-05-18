Rhett Jeppson, Past Principal Deputy Director of the United States Mint, Joins the American Bullion Business Team

During his two years of leadership at the Mint, Jeppson managed to increase its profitability by more than $200 million annually, from the previous two years. In addition, he managed to reinvigorate collectors by:

overcoming lingering supply issues and returning the very popular Platinum American Eagle to production,

celebrating the Mint's 225 th Anniversary with a $100 gold coin featuring the familiar allegorical figure of Liberty, presented for the first time as an African-American woman,

Anniversary with a gold coin featuring the familiar allegorical figure of Liberty, presented for the first time as an African-American woman, selling out the entire 2016 American Liberty Silver Medal supply within six minutes of release,

supply within six minutes of release, successfully cutting Mint production and operating costs, while maintaining a perfect delivery record, and

successfully executing the Congressionally approved Silver American Eagle 30th Anniversary celebratory modification of design, from the typical reeded edge, to a technically difficult lettered edge, noting the milestone.

Rhett Jeppson's life-long dedication to the service of America makes him a true American. Like everything else on his resume, his time at the U.S. Mint was intense, critical, and packed with accomplishments. Sharing his knowledge and experience with our clients and readers will no doubt be fascinating, but equally exciting is the fact that Rhett Jeppson has agreed to sign a limited number of gold and silver "perfect" PF70 American Eagle Proof coins and sets exclusively for American Bullion clients and readers. Like Rhett these coins and sets are a testament to American strength, determination, and resolve, making them a natural for any collectors interested in true Americana.

Contact: info@americanbullion.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rhett-jeppson-past-principal-deputy-director-of-the-united-states-mint-joins-the-american-bullion-business-team-300651376.html

SOURCE American Bullion, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.americanbullion.com

