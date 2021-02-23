Rheumatology Clinical Researcher Professor David Hunter Joins George Clinical Scientific Leadership

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- David Hunter, MBBS, PhD, a renowned clinical researcher and rheumatology expert based in Australia, has joined the scientific leadership of George Clinical, a global scientifically-backed clinical research organization.

Professor Hunter's research focus is clinical and translational research in osteoarthritis (OA). He is the Florance and Cope Chair of Rheumatology and Professor of Medicine at University of Sydney and Royal North Shore Hospital. He is also an editor for leading international journals in his field, has authored books on osteoarthritis and has over 500 publications in peer reviewed journals.

"We are enthused about the research and clinical expertise David brings George Clinical in the areas of rheumatology, arthritis and osteoarthritis," said Chief Medical Officer Maria Ali. "He joins a scientific leadership group deep in many therapeutic areas and given the prevalence of osteoarthritis around the world in those over age 60, we recognize there is a significant opportunity for increased clinical research and evolving treatments."

Hunter is ranked as the leading expert in the world on osteoarthritis on expertscape.com and is an editor for the UpToDate osteoarthritis section. His research is focused on a number of key elements in OA including the epidemiology of osteoarthritis, the application of imaging to better understand structure and function with application to epidemiologic research and clinical trials, novel therapies in disease management and health service system delivery of chronic disease management.

"As an osteoarthritis scientist and clinician I thrive working at the nexus between research, patient care and education," stated Hunter. "Collaborating with George Clinical offers clients the potential to better advance and individualize future musculoskeletal treatments."

About George Clinical

George Clinical is a leading global clinical research organization founded in Asia-Pacific driven by scientific expertise and operational excellence. With 20 years of experience and more than 300 people managing 38 geographical locations throughout the USA, Asia-Pacific region and Europe, George Clinical provides the full range of clinical trial services to biopharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostic customers, for all trial phases, registration and post-marketing trials.

