Rhia Ventures Invests in OCON Healthcare's Ballerine®, the first ever 3D spherical copper intrauterine contraceptive with a superior safety profile, a breakthrough in women's hormone-free birth control options

In the US, approximately 45% of all pregnancies are unintended each year, yet there has been little investment to spur innovation in new contraceptives. Rhia Ventures is committed to investing in companies that are addressing this enormous unmet need in the market.

"We are thrilled to have Rhia Ventures join us for the next chapter of our journey to create a series of category-defining products in women's health and introduce safer, non-invasive medical solutions to improve quality of life," said Keren Leshem, CEO of OCON Healthcare. "Rhia's financing, partnership, and network will enable us to continue innovating."

Rhia Ventures also invests in innovations that improve outcomes and reduce health disparities in maternal health. The US ranks 55th in the world for maternal mortality, and severe maternal morbidity is rising. "Venture capital plays an important role in getting life-saving products to market faster, so we're using this engine of innovation to help address the many unmet needs in women's reproductive health," said Elizabeth Bailey, Managing Director of Rhia Ventures.

Rhia Ventures ' impact venture capital fund invests in women's reproductive health innovations that significantly improve access, quality, choice, and affordability of care for all women in the U.S. We believe that investing in reproductive health is good for women, good for the world, and good business.

