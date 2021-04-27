Rhia Ventures Names Erika Seth Davies As Next Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After conducting a nationwide search, the Board of Directors of Rhia Ventures is pleased to welcome Erika Seth Davies as its next Chief Executive Officer. Erika is the Founder of The Racial Equity Asset Lab (The REAL) , an organization working in partnership with Common Future that centers racial equity in impact investing and works to shift capital to close the systemic racial wealth gap.

"From the first time I heard Erika speak on a panel at SOCAP, I knew that she understands the power of markets to drive equity and justice," said Ruth Shaber, MD, Rhia Ventures Board Chair.

Erika is a seasoned leader with more than 20 years of experience in development and fundraising, program design, collaboration and partnership management, and racial equity advocacy. She previously served as Vice President of External Affairs at ABFE (Association of Black Foundation Executives) where she designed the SMART Investing Initiative , the organization's first philanthropic effort to incorporate a racial equity lens in foundation endowment practice through increased access for minority- and women-owned investment management firms. Erika is a Social Entrepreneur in Residence with Common Future and a Fellow, Equitable Access to Capital Markets in the Fair Finance portfolio of the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation at Georgetown University. She was a member of the inaugural class of the ABFE Connecting Leaders Fellowship program, a recipient of the NYU Wagner School of Public Service IGNITE Fellowship for Women of Color in the Social Sector, and a member of the class of 2017 for Executive Leadership Institute of CFLeads.

"It is such an exciting opportunity to work in service of Rhia's mission. I'm looking forward to aligning my experience advancing racial equity in impact investing with innovative strategies and advocacy designed to center women's sexual, reproductive, and maternal health. I am truly honored to join this talented team and leverage Rhia's unique model for generating powerful, sustainable change," shared Erika Seth Davies, Rhia Ventures CEO.

Erika will succeed Hope Neighbor, the Interim CEO. Rhia is grateful for Hope's deft and steady leadership during the last 8 months and throughout the CEO search process. We are pleased that Hope can support Erika through her successful transition into the CEO seat. The two leaders will have the opportunity to partner together during the onboarding period.

Erika will start full-time with Rhia Ventures on June 1st. Follow her on Twitter or LinkedIn .

ABOUT RHIA VENTURES

Founded in 2018, Rhia Ventures envisions a society in which all women in the US have access to high quality sexual, reproductive, and maternal healthcare, particularly the most vulnerable. Under Erika's leadership, Rhia aspires to broaden the engagement of new investors, reproductive and racial justice activists, and maternal and reproductive health leaders.

