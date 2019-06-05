Rhiannon Payne Joins STO Issuance Company PrefLogic as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrefLogic, Inc. , an STO issuance software enterprise with offices in New York, announced today that Rhiannon Payne will be joining the company's executive team as Chief Marketing Officer. This announcement takes place as PrefLogic also unveils a "first look" at its flagship product, the STO Wizard , with a commercial launch set for Q3 2019.

Based in San Francisco, Payne is an accomplished marketing professional with a proven track record of driving results for companies across Blockchain and FinTech industries. In addition to her marketing expertise, Payne has also led software product development for clients such as The Ritz-Carlton and Grand Hyatt hotels in Tokyo, Japan. Since 2017, she has focused her attention on working with companies that aim to use Blockchain technology to solve problems within their businesses or industries.

Payne is joining PrefLogic to lead a multi-faceted global marketing campaign to attract investment and generate sales of the STO Wizard platform. "We've worked with Rhiannon since August of last year, and she has passionately embraced our vision to create a world where the capital formation process is simplified and can be leveraged by anyone, whether they are a large corporation or an individual," stated Chris Corica, CEO of PrefLogic. "As we expand our reach and ramp up efforts to prepare for the commercial launch of the STO Wizard, we are pleased to have Rhiannon lead the effort."

With the STO Wizard, PrefLogic aims to democratize the capital formation process by opening the doors for everyone to conduct a compliant Security Token Offering in pursuit of their financial and growth objectives.

