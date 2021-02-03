Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2020

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 of $2.3 million ($0.21 per basic and diluted share), compared with $1.7 million ($0.16 per basic and diluted share) for the comparable prior year period, which was an increase of $604,000, or 34.7%. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5.9 million ($0.55 per basic and diluted share), compared with $6.0 million ($0.56 per basic and diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019, a decrease of $46,000, or 0.8%. Our significantly increased provision expense, due to the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the single largest reason for the decrease in earnings year over year. Increased gain on sales of loans had a significant positive impact on our net income quarter over quarter and for the year.

COVID-19 Impact

Loan Deferrals. We continue working with borrowers through this challenging economic environment. Over the year ended December 31, 2020, the Bank had approved 2,095 loan deferrals totaling $122.6 million, not including 138 loans, totaling $24.5 million, previously sold in the secondary market and serviced for others. As of that date, 90.5% of the Bank-owned loans, with balances of $117.7 million, performed in accordance with their contractual terms. The majority of the modifications granted to customers expired during the third quarter of 2020, and at December 31, 2020, we had 194 loans totaling $40.2 million of remaining deferrals outstanding and all were performing in accordance with their contractual terms. Pursuant to the CARES Act, these loan deferrals are not included in our non-performing loans disclosed below.

Paycheck Protection Program.

We continue participating in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") passed by Congress as a stimulus response to the potential negative economic impacts of COVID-19. The program discontinued accepting new loan applications on August 8, 2020 and was reopened January 11, 2021. As of December 31, 2020, we had received 695 applications for $92.8 million of loans under the PPP. We received SBA approval for 674 applications totaling $92.0 million and all had been funded. As of December 31, 2020, there were $75.4 million of PPP loans outstanding.

Other financial highlights:

Total assets grew $154.9 million , or 15.9%, to $1.13 billion at December 31, 2020 from $973.9 million at December 31, 2019 .

, or 15.9%, to at from at . Net loans increased $80.3 million , or 10.1%, to $873.8 million at December 31, 2020 from $793.5 million at December 31, 2019 .

, or 10.1%, to at from at . Our allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans increased 58 basis points to 1.33% at December 31, 2020 from 0.75% at December 31, 2019 .

from 0.75% at . Total deposit balances were $929.4 million at December 31, 2020 , increasing $156.0 million , or 20.2%, from $773.3 million at December 31, 2019 .

at , increasing , or 20.2%, from at . Our efficiency ratio improved 9.3%, falling to 66.19% for the fourth quarter of 2020 from 72.98% for the same quarter of 2019. Our efficiency ratio improved 8.7%, falling to 67.29% for the year ended December 31, 2020 from 73.73% for the year ended December 31, 2019 .

President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Quinn said, "This past year presented challenges not seen in our lifetimes and I am proud of our staff's response to the crisis. We were able to pivot to a work from home environment while meeting the challenges of processing a large number of PPP loan requests and achieving a 15.9% increase in assets along with a 20.2% increase in deposits. Our efficiency ratio improved by 8.7% year over year driven by increases in net interest and noninterest income. During the year, we were able to maintain a net interest margin of 3.56%, which while down 20 basis points year over year, did show signs of improvement during the fourth quarter of 2020 despite the continuing low-rate environment. I am happy to say that efforts to expand in Orange County have progressed with expected branch openings in early 2021."

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased $1.8 million, or 21.2%, to $10.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, from $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for 2020 increased $4.1 million, or 12.8%, to $36.4 million compared to $32.2 million for the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest-earning asset balances and the favorable impact of lower rates on deposit and borrowing costs, which was partially offset by lower yields on earning assets primarily as a result of the addition of the lower-yielding PPP loan balances. This large addition of PPP loans was the primary reason our net interest margin declined 20 basis points to 3.56% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to 3.76% for 2019. The net interest margin increased 15 basis points to 3.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 from 3.65% for the same period in 2019 as efforts to reduce interest expense were realized.

We recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 as compared to $450,000 for the comparable prior year period. The provision was $7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $4.7 million, or 190.2% as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the provision was mainly attributable to the significant negative impact of the change in both quantitative and qualitative factors reflecting the diminished economic environment and the resultant increased financial risk for the Bank's borrowers, which, more than likely, will lead to some credit quality deterioration. The increase in our loan loss allowance related to the economic environment was based, in major part, on the number of loans that had their payments deferred which increases the risk of defaults.

Net charge-offs for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $362,000 compared to $2.4 million for the respective period in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net charge-offs were $1.5 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 53.7%, when compared to the comparative 2019 period. The decreases were specifically due to two large commercial real estate loans totaling $1.8 million that became impaired and were partially charged off in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $2.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $1.4 million, or 96.5%, from the comparable period in the prior year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the net gain on the sale of loans, which increased $915,000, or 196.8%, a gain from the sale of other real estate owned of $456,000 and a $169,000 increase in investment advisory income. The gain was partially offset by a $112,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts. Non-interest income increased $2.7 million, or 47.5%, to $8.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. In the year ended December 31, 2020, net gain on the sale of loans increased $2.6 million, or 221.3%, sales of other real estate owned increased $498,000 and investment advisory income increased $344,000, or 36.4%. These increases were offset by a $548,000 decrease in service charges on deposit accounts and a $219,000 decrease in other non-interest income due primarily to the increased amortization on mortgage servicing rights. The Bank sold $95.0 million of loans in 2020 compared to $48.0 million of loans in 2019 as the favorable rate environment encouraged refinancing. The increases in advisory income resulted as money flowed into the market and as investors took interest in the safety of annuities. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts was primarily due to a decrease in overdraft fees and reduced transaction activity due to regulatory restrictions and the pandemic.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, non-interest expense totaled $8.6 million, an increase of $1.4 million, or 20.2%, over the comparable 2019 period. The increase was primarily due to an increase in salaries and benefits of $568,000, which was primarily attributable to annual merit increases, production incentives and employee benefit expense increases. The increased expense also reflected an increase in professional fees of $194,000 as legal and consulting fees increased, and a $512,000 increase in other non-interest expense. For the year ended December 31, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $30.1 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 7.7%, over 2019. Salaries and benefits increased $1.2 million, or 7.5%, which was primarily attributable to annual merit increases, production incentives and employee benefit expense increases. FDIC deposit insurance increased $319,000, or 66.7%, due to an assessment credit received in the prior year, professional fees increased $262,000 as legal and consulting fees increased, and other noninterest expense increased $409,000, or 8.6%. The increase in other noninterest expense was primarily due to an initial estimated reserve of $350,000 for potential consumer compliance issues in the Bank's indirect automobile portfolio. However, additional reserves in the future may be required.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $1.13 billion at December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $154.9 million, or 15.9%, from $973.9 million at December 31, 2019. Cash and due from banks increased $81.5 million from December 31, 2019, to $93.5 million, primarily due to an increase in deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Net loans increased $80.3 million, or 10.1%, and included $74.2 million of outstanding SBA PPP loan balances, an increase of $16.0 million, or 4.3%, in our indirect automobile portfolio and an increase of $15.4 million, or 5.7%, in commercial real estate loans. Excluding PPP loan balances, commercial and industrial loans decreased $10.7 million, or 11.8%. Other assets also include the right-of-use asset ("ROUA") of $6.3 million at December 31, 2020 due to the current year adoption of the Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, Leases (Topic 842).

Past due loans increased $403,000, or 2.3%, between December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 finishing at $18.0 million, or 2.1% of total loans, from $17.6 million, or 2.2% of total loans, at year-end 2019. During the same timeframe, non-performing assets decreased $3.9 million or 37.4%, to $6.5 million due to the reduction of non-accrual loans and the sale of several foreclosed properties totaling $2.9 million in 2020. Our reserve as a percentage of total gross loans was 1.33% at December 31, 2020 as compared to 0.75% at December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, total liabilities increased $148.3 million, or 17.2%, to $1.01 billion, mainly due to a $156.0 million increase in deposits due to the inflow of cash from PPP loans and an apparent flight to safety as some investors may have fled the stock market volatility. The lease liability, which offsets the ROUA, was $6.3 million at December 31, 2020 and also contributed to the increase. A decrease of $15.6 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances partially offset the increase in the other liabilities.

Stockholders' equity increased $6.6 million to $116.5 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to net income of $5.9 million and a $1.2 million increase in the net unrealized gain on available for sale securities. The Company's ratio of average equity to average assets was 10.56% for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 11.42% for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Rhinebeck Bank and is itself the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC. The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its eleven branches and two representative offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State. Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other selected financial data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)































Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest and Dividend Income

























Interest and fees on loans

$ 11,214

$ 9,979

$ 42,215

$ 38,255

Interest and dividends on securities



343



695



2,133



2,671

Other income



11



9



47



60

Total interest and dividend income



11,568



10,683



44,395



40,986

Interest Expense

























Interest expense on deposits



1,242



2,009



6,671



6,989

Interest expense on borrowings



276



382



1,348



1,750

Total interest expense



1,518



2,391



8,019



8,739

Net interest income



10,050



8,292



36,376



32,247

Provision for loan losses



1,433



450



7,138



2,460

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



8,617



7,842



29,238



29,787

Noninterest Income

























Service charges on deposit accounts



571



683



2,276



2,824

Net realized loss on sales and calls of securities



—



(29)



(29)



(69)

Net gain on sales of loans



1,380



465



3,762



1,171

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance



90



98



380



398

Net gain from sale of other real estate owned



456



—



498



—

Other real estate owned income



—



9



—



28

Gain on disposal of premises and equipment



—



—



13



—

Investment advisory income



346



177



1,288



944

Other



54



71



115



334

Total noninterest income



2,897



1,474



8,303



5,630

Noninterest Expense

























Salaries and employee benefits



4,492



3,924



16,797



15,631

Occupancy



932



859



3,545



3,490

Data processing



359



337



1,399



1,340

Professional fees



593



399



1,648



1,386

Marketing



186



198



506



666

FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance



184



161



797



478

Other real estate owned expense



74



12



154



123

Amortization of intangible assets



10



10



42



43

Other



1,739



1,227



5,177



4,768

Total noninterest expense



8,569



7,127



30,065



27,925

Income before income taxes



2,945



2,189



7,476



7,492

Provision for income taxes



601



449



1,559



1,529

Net income

$ 2,344

$ 1,740

$ 5,917

$ 5,963





























Earnings per common share:

























Basic

$ 0.21

$ 0.16

$ 0.55

$ 0.56

Diluted

$ 0.21

$ 0.16

$ 0.55

$ 0.56





























Weighted average shares outstanding, basic



10,737,777



10,715,956



10,729,596



10,707,776

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



10,768,167



10,715,956



10,739,841



10,707,776



Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















December 31,



2020

2019 Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 93,485

$ 11,978 Available for sale securities (at fair value)



102,933



114,832 Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $11,633 and $5,954, respectively)



873,813



793,471 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



2,787



3,435 Accrued interest receivable



3,819



2,903 Cash surrender value of life insurance



18,877



18,457 Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $1,760 and $1,202, respectively)



3,703



2,255 Premises and equipment, net



18,839



18,338 Other real estate owned



139



1,417 Goodwill



1,410



1,410 Intangible assets, net



199



241 Other assets



8,825



5,209 Total assets

$ 1,128,829

$ 973,946 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Deposits











Noninterest bearing

$ 244,344

$ 179,236 Interest bearing



685,020



594,107 Total deposits



929,364



773,343













Mortgagors' escrow accounts



8,494



8,106 Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank



50,674



66,304 Subordinated debt



5,155



5,155 Accrued expenses and other liabilities



18,643



11,156 Total liabilities



1,012,330



864,064













Stockholders' Equity











Preferred stock (par value $0.01 per share; 5,000,000 authorized, no shares issued)



—



— Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 authorized, 11,133,290 issued and outstanding)



111



111 Additional paid-in capital



46,038



45,869 Unearned common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP")



(3,928)



(4,146) Retained earnings



78,069



72,152 Accumulated other comprehensive loss:











Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net of taxes



993



(195) Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes



(4,784)



(3,909) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss



(3,791)



(4,104) Total stockholders' equity



116,499



109,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,128,829

$ 973,946

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary Selected Ratios (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2020

2019



2020

2019

Performance Ratios (1):

































Return on average assets (2)

0.84 % 0.72 %

0.55 % 0.65 % Return on average equity (3)

8.02 % 6.32 %

5.17 % 5.73 % Net interest margin (4)

3.80 % 3.65 %

3.56 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio (5)

66.19 % 72.98 %

67.29 % 73.73 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

142.37 % 137.49 %

140.37 % 137.50 % Total gross loans to total deposits

94.32 % 102.09 %

94.32 % 102.09 % Average equity to average assets (6)

10.45 % 11.43 %

10.56 % 11.42 %





















Asset Quality Ratios:



















Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans

1.33 % 0.75 %

1.33 % 0.75 % Allowance for loan losses as a percent of non-performing loans

183.63 % 66.74 %

183.63 % 66.74 % Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period

(0.04) % (0.31) %

(0.17) % (0.43) % Non-performing loans as a percent of total gross loans

0.72 % 1.13 %

0.72 % 1.13 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets

0.57 % 1.06 %

0.57 % 1.06 %





















Capital Ratios (7):



















Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.72 % 12.13 %

12.72 % 12.13 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.97 % 12.83 %

13.97 % 12.83 % Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.72 % 12.13 %

12.72 % 12.13 % Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets)

9.95 % 10.84 %

9.95 % 10.84 %





____________________ (1) Performance ratios for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 are annualized. (2) Represents net income divided by average total assets. (3) Represents net income divided by average equity. (4) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (5) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Represents average equity divided by average total assets. (7) Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets less than $3.0 billion.

