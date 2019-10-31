Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.

Oct 31, 2019, 16:15 ET

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc., (the "Company") (NASDAQ: RBKB), the holding company of Rhinebeck Bank (the "Bank"), reported net income for the three months ended September 30, 2019 of $2.1 million ($0.20 per basic and diluted share), $127,000, or 6.5%, more than $2.0 million for the comparable prior year period, and $4.2 million ($0.39 per basic and diluted share) for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, which is $1.1 million, or 33.7%, greater than $3.2 million for the same period last year. 

On January 16, 2019, the Company became the holding company for the Bank when it closed its stock offering in connection with the completion of the reorganization of the Bank and Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC into a two-tier mutual holding company form of organization.  The Company sold 4,787,315 shares of common stock at a price of $10.00 per share, for net proceeds of $46.0 million, and issued 6,345,975 shares to Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.  The consolidated financial results contained herein reflect the consolidated accounts of the Company and the Bank at and for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2019 and Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC and the Bank for the same periods ended September 30, 2018 and at December 31, 2018.

Other financial highlights:

  • Total assets grew $63.6 million, or 7.2%, to $946.0 million from December 31, 2018.
  • Net loans increased a total of $80.6 million, or 11.9%, to $759.0 million from year end 2018.
  • Total deposit balances were $770.0 million at September 30, 2019, increasing $85.6 million, or 12.5%, during the nine months then ended.
  • Return on average assets was 0.90% for the three month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.97% for the corresponding period of 2018. Return on average assets was 0.63% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to 0.55% for the comparable prior year period.
  • Return on average equity was 7.78% for the third quarter 2019 compared to 13.80% for the same period of 2018. Return on average equity was 5.56% for the nine month period ended September 30, 2019 compared to 7.64% for the same period of 2018.

Michael J. Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, said: "We are pleased with the progress made this year in our goals of growing our balance sheet through growth of both loans and deposits while improving our overall net income.  Additionally, our efforts to improve loan quality and our efficiency ratio continued during the quarter."

Income Statement Analysis

Net interest income increased $734,000, or 9.5%, to $8.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019, from $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Year to date net interest income increased $3.1 million, or 14.7%, over the same timeframe in 2018, to $24.0 million. In both comparable periods, interest income increases were mostly driven by increasing originations of higher yielding indirect automobile loans accompanied by additional production of commercial real estate loans while increases in deposit pricing and borrowing costs were primarily driven by competitive market forces and the changing interest rate environment.

Our net interest margin declined 25 basis points to 3.85% when comparing between quarters and declined 9 basis points to 3.80% when looking at the respective nine month periods.  

We recorded $450,000 in provision for loan losses for the third quarter 2019 and $2.0 million for the first nine months of 2019 as compared to $525,000 and $1.6 million, respectively, for the comparable prior year periods.  Net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 totaled $405,000, and year to date totaled $753,000, compared to $154,000 and $722,000, for the respective periods in 2018. 

Non-interest income totaled $1.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019; a decrease of $39,000, or 2.6%, from the comparable period in the prior year.  Year to date 2019, non-interest income totaled $4.2 million, an increase of $526,000, or 14.5%.  A new deposit fee schedule, retail operating improvements and significant growth in investment advisory income at our Rhinebeck Asset Management ("RAM") division were primary drivers of this outcome. An other real estate owned ("OREO") write-down that occurred in the first quarter of 2018, of $387,000, also improved the nine month period's 2019 comparative performance.

For the third quarter of 2019, non-interest expenses increased $359,000 to $6.8 million, over the comparable 2018 period. Salaries and employee benefits increased $343,000, or 9.5%, attributable to annual salary merit increases, production incentives, employee benefit increases and additions to staff.  The growth of other general operating expenses was mainly due to increases in overall processing volumes, the additions of new technologies and equipment, and additional costs related to our new status as a public company.  For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, non-interest expenses increased $1.6 million, or 8.1% to $20.8 million, as compared to the first nine months of last year.  Year to date salaries and employee benefits increased $1.4 million, or 13.3%.  In 2019, both comparative periods were positively impacted by a large reduction in our FDIC assessment and the recovery of foreclosure expenses of $115,000. Non-recurring expenses in 2018 for additional funds to prepare a foreclosure property for sale and an impairment loss of $95,000 related to RAM helped improve comparative results.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Total assets were $946.0 million at September 30, 2019, representing an increase of $63.6 million, or 7.2%, from $882.4 million at December 31, 2018. Cash and due from banks decreased $32.2 million during the period primarily as a result of a return of $41.1 million in unfulfilled offering subscriptions in January 2019. The available for sale securities balance increased $14.4 million mostly due to $28.4 million in mortgage-backed securities purchases partially offset by sales and calls of $5.6 million and principal payments and maturities of $12.0 million. Net loans increased $80.6 million, or 11.9%, including an increase of $55.7 million in indirect automobile loan balances due to production of $160.7 million of those loans since year end. During the first nine months of this year, commercial real estate balances increased by $22.6 million or 10.2%.

Past due loans increased $3.8 million, or 30.4%, between year end and September 30, 2019 finishing at 2.1% of total loans, or $16.2 million.  During the same timeframe non-performing assets rose $2.9 million or 39.7%, to $10.3 million. Our reserve as a percentage of total gross loans was 1.04% at September 30, 2019.

Premises and equipment increases reflect the recent purchase of the building in Goshen which houses our branch operation for $1.8 million.

Total liabilities increased $14.7 million, or 1.8%, to $837.8 million mainly due to an $85.6 million, or 12.5%, increase in deposits, an increase of $16.3 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, offset by a $5.0 million line of credit pay-down and the release of $89.0 million in gross subscription offering proceeds in January 2019.

Stockholders' equity increased $49.0 million to $108.3 million, primarily due to proceeds from the common stock offering of $46.0 million. At September 30, 2019, the Company's ratio of stockholders' equity-to-total assets was 11.4%, compared to 6.7% at December 31, 2018.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation organized as the mid-tier holding company of Rhinebeck Bank and is itself the majority-owned subsidiary of Rhinebeck Bancorp, MHC.  The Bank is a New York chartered stock savings bank which provides a full range of banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers through its eleven branches and two representative offices located in Dutchess, Ulster, Orange, and Albany counties in New York State.  Financial services including comprehensive brokerage, investment advisory services, financial product sales and employee benefits are offered through Rhinebeck Asset Management, a division of the Bank.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements about the Company and the Bank.  Forward-looking statements include statements regarding anticipated future events or results and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.  They often include words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate",  "intend", "predict", "forecast", "improve", "continue", "will", "would", "should", "could", or "may".  Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, general economic conditions or conditions within the securities markets, and legislative and regulatory changes that could adversely affect the business in which the Company and the Bank are engaged.  Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

The Company's summary consolidated statements of income and financial condition and other data follow:

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30, 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 


2019

2018

2019

2018


(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest and Dividend Income












Interest and fees on loans

$

10,160

$

8,570

$

28,276

$

22,713

Interest and dividends on securities

655

578

1,976

1,762

Other income

10

5

51

14

Total interest and dividend income

10,825

9,153

30,303

24,489

Interest Expense












Interest expense on deposits

1,957

1,112

4,980

2,927

Interest expense on borrowings

404

311

1,368

673

Total interest expense

2,361

1,423

6,348

3,600

Net interest income

8,464

7,730

23,955

20,889

Provision for loan losses

450

525

2,010

1,575

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

8,014

7,205

21,945

19,314

Noninterest Income












Service charges on deposit accounts

729

785

2,141

2,030

Net realized loss on sales and calls of securities



(21)

(40)

(22)

Net gain on sales of loans

159

167

367

435

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance

100

101

300

300

Write-downs of other real estate owned







(387)

Other real estate owned income

8

11

19

32

Investment advisory income

225

225

767

557

Other

238

230

602

685

Total noninterest income

1,459

1,498

4,156

3,630

Noninterest Expense












Salaries and employee benefits

3,944

3,601

11,915

10,520

Occupancy

838

818

2,631

2,572

Data processing

353

283

1,003

851

Professional fees

361

217

987

635

Marketing

166

148

468

532

FDIC deposit insurance and other insurance

29

229

317

608

Other real estate owned expense

73

101

111

184

Amortization of intangible assets

10

11

32

32

Impairment loss on goodwill







95

Other

1,058

1,065

3,334

3,211

Total noninterest expense

6,832

6,473

20,798

19,240

Income before income taxes

2,641

2,230

5,303

3,704

Provision for income taxes

550

266

1,080

545

Net income

$

2,091

$

1,964

$

4,223

$

3,159














Earnings per common share:












Basic

$

0.20

$


$

0.39

$


Diluted

$

0.20

$


$

0.39

$
















Weighted average shares outstanding, basic

10,710,500



10,705,046


Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

10,710,500



10,705,046


Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 

December 31, 


2019

2018


(unaudited)



Assets






Cash and due from banks

$

18,356

$

50,590

Available for sale securities (at fair value)

115,705

101,312

Loans receivable (net of allowance for loan losses of $7,903 and $6,646, respectively)

758,999

678,402

Federal Home Loan Bank stock

2,608

1,883

Accrued interest receivable

2,793

2,523

Cash surrender value of life insurance

18,359

18,018

Deferred tax assets (net of valuation allowance of $1,210 and $1,085, respectively)

2,340

2,934

Premises and equipment, net

18,571

17,040

Other real estate owned

1,505

1,685

Goodwill

1,410

1,410

Intangible assets, net

252

284

Other assets

5,129

6,342

Total assets

$

946,027

$

882,423

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity






Liabilities






Deposits






Noninterest bearing

$

179,924

$

171,829

Interest bearing

590,061

512,589

Total deposits

769,985

684,418








Mortgagors' escrow accounts

3,693

7,725

Advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank

47,936

31,598

Subordinated debt

5,155

5,155

Other borrowings



5,000

Subscription offering proceeds



79,142

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

11,003

10,108

Total liabilities

837,772

823,146








Stockholders' Equity






Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 25,000,000 authorized, 11,133,290 issued and
outstanding)

111


Additional paid-in capital

45,865

100

Unallocated common stock held by the employee stock ownership plan

(4,200)


Retained earnings

70,412

66,189

Accumulated other comprehensive loss:






Net unrealized loss on available for sale securities, net of taxes

363

(2,576)

Defined benefit pension plan, net of taxes

(4,296)

(4,436)

Total accumulated other comprehensive loss

(3,933)

(7,012)

Total stockholders' equity

108,255

59,277

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

946,027

$

882,423

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary

Selected Ratios



Three Months ended 

Nine Months ended




September 30,

September 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Performance Ratios (1):

(unaudited)

(unaudited)










Return on average assets (2)


0.90

%

0.97

%

0.63

%

0.55

%

Return on average equity (3)


7.78

%

13.80

%

5.56

%

7.64

%

Net interest margin (4)


3.85

%

4.10

%

3.80

%

3.89

%

Efficiency ratio (5)


68.86

%

70.15

%

73.99

%

78.47

%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-
bearing liabilities


136.85

%

133.08

%

137.37

%

131.52

%

Loans to deposits


98.33

%

94.12

%

98.33

%

94.12

%

Equity to assets (6)


11.52

%

7.04

%

11.34

%

7.16

%










Asset Quality Ratios:








Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans




1.04

%

0.97

%

Allowance for loan losses as a percent  of non-
performing loans






90.08

%

74.30

%

Net charge-offs to average outstanding  loans during
the period






0.10

%

0.12

%

Non-performing loans as a percent of total loans






1.16

%

1.30

%

Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets






1.09

%

1.25

%










Capital Ratios (7):








Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)






12.47

%

9.42

%

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)






13.44

%

10.31

%

Common equity Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted
assets)






12.47

%

9.42

%

Tier 1 leverage ratio (to average total assets)






11.01

%

8.24

%

(1)

Performance ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 are annualized.           

(2)

Represents net income divided by average total assets.

(3)

Represents net income divided by average equity.

(4)

Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets.

(5)

Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income (Non-GAAP measure).

(6)

Represents average equity divided by average total assets.

(7)

Capital ratios are for Rhinebeck Bank only. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. is not subject to the minimum consolidated capital requirements as a small bank holding company with assets less than $3.0 billion.

CONTACT: Michael J. Quinn, President and Chief Executive Officer, TELEPHONE: (845) 790-1501

SOURCE Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc.

