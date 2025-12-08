RHINESTONE LAUNCHES ITS ALCOHOL-FREE BREWS IN ALL ARIZONA SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET LOCATIONS FOR DRY JANUARY

Arizona-Born NA Beer Brand Lands Retail Partnership in 47 Sprouts Stores Throughout Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhinestone, the new Arizona-born line of alcohol-free brews built for both drinkers and non-drinkers, today announced its retail partnership with Sprouts Farmers Market, rolling out its Mexican Lime six-pack across 47 Arizona stores starting January 2, 2026. The placement marks Rhinestone's first major entrance into off-premise retail and a milestone for the fast-growing NA beer brand.

As Dry January continues to surge, with nearly 1 in 3 U.S. adults participating last year and non-alcohol beer leading category growth, Rhinestone will leverage its Sprouts partnership to deliver one of the lightest and most approachable options in the non-alcoholic category, making it uniquely approachable for the "sober-curious" consumer. Cold-crafted in Arizona, Rhinestone leans into Western grit, nightlife culture, and the social side of drinking with brews that are 0.0% ABV, 5 calories, zero carbs, gluten-free, and a flavor profile engineered for crushability.

"Dry January gets bigger every year, but more importantly, drinking culture is evolving year-round," said Dustin Johnson, founder of Rhinestone. "Sprouts shares our Arizona roots and our mission to deliver a better-for-you alternative. From the sober-curious to longtime beer lovers, Rhinestone delivers the flavor, energy and swagger of a beer, without the alcohol, so it fits into any modern lifestyle."

Throughout January, Rhinestone will activate an on-the-ground Arizona presence, including in-store sampling, surprise giveaways, and its signature Rhinestone Rambler RV rolling up to select Sprouts stores statewide.

Rhinestone Mexican Lime six-packs will be available in the Beer & Wine section at participating Arizona Sprouts locations January 2 through the month, with opportunity for expansion based on performance.

About Rhinestone

Rhinestone is a bold new line of alcohol-free brews built to stand out as an alternative to traditional NA beers. Founded in Arizona in 2025, Rhinestone brings Western grit to a modern lifestyle with cold-crafted brews that allow you to 'drink all night and ride at dawn.' Crafted for people who like to drink, but want the freedom to pace themselves and still feel good the next day, Rhinestone delivers the flavor, energy and swagger of a beer – without the alcohol. Rhinestone is currently available in four styles – Original, Mexican Lime, Blood Orange, and Desert Grapefruit. The company, founded by entrepreneur and Arizona native Dustin Johnson, is expanding distribution locally and regionally, and building toward national growth. For more information, visit drinkrhinestone.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts Farmers Market is one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. Sprouts helps people live and eat better with fresh produce at the heart of the store and delicious discoveries for every dietary lifestyle. Always foraging for what's fresh and innovative, Sprouts offers a carefully curated assortment of products that inspire wellness naturally, including organic, gluten-free, plant-based and non-GMO favorites. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts and the role it plays in its communities, visit sprouts.com/about.

