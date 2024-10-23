Rhino Announces New 'Guided Claims' Feature to Simplify Claims Processing for Landlords and Property Managers

Newly launched product feature streamlines the process of creating and submitting claims forms, saving property managers time and money through Rhino's enhanced security deposit solutions platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino, the pioneer of security deposit insurance, today announces that the company has launched its new Guided Claims feature, creating a seamless way for landlords and property managers to process loss of rent and property damage claims. Available through the Rhino Integrated platform, the new guided experience captures all necessary claims support, reducing the back and forth time regarding claims documentation and evidence.

Now servicing a six million-home partner network, Rhino's Guided Claims feature is the newest enhancement to its security deposit solutions platform, which aims to help lower the upfront cost of moving for consumers and to drive down operation costs for property managers. By integrating directly into partners' existing digital leasing processes, Rhino is able to offer a one-stop destination for managing renters, security deposits and protection in one place.

"The introduction of Rhino's Guided Claims feature is part of our continued commitment to offer efficient solutions for property managers who, historically, have had to rely on costly and fractured technology to manage their workflow," says Georges Clement, COO at Rhino. "Now, with the ability to utilize data directly from each buildings' property management systems, processing claims can be a transparent and integrated process for landlords and tenants, all managed through one dynamic platform."

Rhino's Guided Claims feature comes following the company's recently launched Rhino Integrated platform, which enables millions of renters at properties across the country to access a seamless digital experience to satisfy their move-in requirements, maximize their cash flow and minimize the pains of moving.

Simultaneously, Rhino Integrated allows property management partners to opt-in to additional modules, opening up potential new revenue streams and helping to reduce overall friction in the moving process. These offerings include:

Renter's Insurance

Guarantor Coverage

Cash Deposit Management

Rent Reporting

Of Rhino's Guided Claims feature and new Rhino Integrated platform, CEO and Co-Founder Ben Lantos says, "Core to our ability to offer flexible financial solutions for renters is Rhino's continued innovation in product and customer experience for our real estate partners. In 2024, we've expanded our offerings to align with our partners' commitment to their residents, and we're excited to build on these features even more throughout the coming months, ensuring that renters have access to as many flexible financial options as possible when it comes to the renting experience."

Since launching in 2017, Rhino's innovations have saved renters over $1 billion in upfront move-in costs to-date, and have reduced operational costs for more than 2,500 landlords and property managers, comprising over 14% of the U.S. rental market. To learn more about Rhino's solutions for renters, landlords, and property managers, visit sayrhino.com .

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere access to greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. In 2017, backed by Kairos, Rhino pioneered the first security deposit insurance, replacing cash deposits with smart, affordable insurance so that renters can maintain control of their money. In place of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small fee, and Rhino ensures the property owner for damages that might occur and rent lost. In 2024, Rhino launched end-to-end deposit management, transforming how security deposits and other insurance solutions are administered.

