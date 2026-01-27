Rhino Investments Group Acquires Grocery-Anchored Retail Center in Oxnard, California

OXNARD, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Investments Group , a commercial real estate investment firm specializing in value-add and necessity-based retail assets, announced today the acquisition of Pleasant Valley Plaza, a grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping center located in Oxnard, California. The acquisition closed on December 30, 2025.

Pleasant Valley Plaza is an approximately 81,128-square-foot retail center located on 7.93 acres at the signalized intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Saviers Road, a corridor with an average daily traffic volume of approximately 38,000 vehicles. The center is currently 95% leased and anchored by La Plaza Meat Market, a regional Hispanic grocer with 10 locations, which signed a new 10-year lease commencing in 2025.

Approximately 70% of shop tenants have operated at the property since at least 2018, reflecting a stable tenant base.

The property includes potential for future development, with entitlements supporting up to three single-tenant outparcels. The site configuration features an 8.38 parking ratio per 1,000 square feet and a contiguous layout. The center was acquired at a price below estimated replacement cost.

The surrounding area includes demographic and economic contributors such as a predominantly Hispanic population, proximity to the Port of Hueneme, and Naval Base Ventura County, which support regional employment and economic activity.

"This acquisition aligns directly with our strategy of investing in necessity-based, grocery-anchored retail centers with strong tenancy, embedded growth, and long-term relevance within their communities," said Sanjiv Chopra, CEO of Rhino Investments Group. "Pleasant Valley Plaza combines stable current income with multiple avenues for future upside in a high-barrier Southern California coastal market."

Rhino Investments Group plans to operate and evaluate strategic leasing and development opportunities that enhance cash flow and community utility.

About Rhino Investments Group

Rhino Investments Group is a commercial real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating value-add and necessity-based retail and commercial assets across select U.S. markets. The firm emphasizes disciplined acquisitions, active asset management, and long-term value creation.

For more information, users can visit www.rhinoig.com .

Contact

Tim Ednoff

Rhino Investments Group

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869905/Rhino_Investments_Group_Retail.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869904/Rhino_Investments_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rhino Investments Group