Rhino Linings Showcases Spray-On Bedliner Formula with Off-Road Racing Champ Keegan Kincaid at the 2024 SEMA Show

Show attendees will experience a Professional Short Course Off-Road Pro 2 vehicle, Ram 2500 Diesel and a customized Jeep Gladiator all using Rhino Linings' spray-on products

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Linings , a leader in the manufacturing and distribution of protective coatings, is showcasing a custom sprayed professional off-road racing truck presented by Professional Short Course Off-Road Driver, three-time short course champion, two-time Forest County Potawatomi Cup Winner and three-time Crandon Cup Winner Keegan Kincaid at the 2024 SEMA Show. The protective coating on Kincaid's off-road, short course Pro 2 racing truck demonstrates how Rhino Linings' spray-on bedliner formula can be used to protect, enhance, and reinforce any vehicle, even in the harshest environments.

Kincaid's specifically built Pro 2 racing truck features two-wheel drive, 750 horsepower, and 20-inch wheel travel, and is sprayed with Rhino Linings spray-on bedliner formula along the lower sides and interior aluminum panels, frame, and sections of the outside body. This use case exemplifies how Rhino Linings' formula is durable and protects the inner workings and exterior bodies of vehicles across everyday to extreme racing environments. Kincaid will be present in the Rhino Linings booth with his Pro 2 racing truck to expand on the Rhino Linings application and benefits for racing.

"When Rhino Linings approached me about joining them for the 2024 SEMA Show, it was a no-brainer for me. I have been using Rhino Linings spray-on bedliner products for over 10 years, even on my personal vehicles. Every truck I have owned has always been protected with Rhino Linings spray-on bedliner," said Professional Short Course Off-Road Driver Keegan Kincaid. "Having Rhino Linings spray-on bedliner applied on my off-road racing truck gives me complete confidence that the frame and insides of my vehicle are reinforced and will be able to handle anything racing throws at it. Performance, reliability, and durability are three key characteristics I look for in automotive products, and Rhino Linings is the perfect fit for both my professional wear and tear on the track and also the everyday use that comes with having a family and my outdoor, active lifestyle. Rhino Linings products are proven, from the daily driver to the offroad race truck."

In addition to being a Professional Short Course Off-Road Driver, Kincaid is also an Ambassador for Lucas Oil, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil differentiates itself by heavily investing in product development to solve vehicle problems and improve vehicle performance in areas of everyday life to racing. The alignment of the Lucas Oil and Rhino Linings brands reinforces both brands' reputations of product performance, longevity, and ultimately, creativity to solve everyday issues.

"This year, we wanted to show off all of the incredible ways our spray-on formulas can be used for a variety of vehicles," said Pierre Gagnon, CEO and President of Rhino Linings. "Having Keegan Kincaid join us also as a Lucas Oil Ambassador was the perfect match for both our brands to tell the 'work hard' and 'play hard' storyline of our customers and products. Rhino Linings products are for those users who are working hard everyday and putting their work vehicles through the ringer, but are also for those looking for functional, aesthetically pleasing, and high-performing products to keep their vehicles protected. We are excited to showcase everything our products can do to enhance our customers' vehicles and driving experience at this year's show."

Recognized as the world's number-one brand of spray-on bedliners, Rhino Linings can be used for much more than truck bedliners. At the 2024 SEMA Show, Rhino Linings will showcase a variety of functional use cases from extreme racing, to everyday functional protection, and unique aesthetics to highlight how versatile, durable, and reliable Rhino Linings products are for customers.

Rhino Linings will also feature a 2020 RAM 2500 Diesel Mega Cab Truck in the booth and a customized 2021 Jeep Gladiator on display to showcase how Rhino Linings' spray-on bedliner can be used across full bodies, accessories, bedliners, and more to offer the utmost protection and durability against impact, abrasion, and more for everyday use without sacrificing aesthetics. Rhino Linings can even be used to protect boats, horse trailers and RVs to ensure your vehicles are fully protected from the damage that comes with everyday use.

Rhino Linings will also be hosting a PMC PKX 25 Machine Giveaway at the booth for qualified and future applicator entries only. The PMC PKX 25 is a premium polyurea and coating spray-on machine with a simple design and easy-to-use features that enable applicators to deliver the highest quality spray-on formula for customers across the globe. The winner will be announced at SEMA.

The Rhino Linings booth at the 2024 SEMA Show is in the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall at Booth 55133. Kincaid will be present in the booth for interviews and scheduled appearances for autographs and meet-and-greets.

About Rhino Linings Corporation

Established in 1988, Rhino Linings Corporation ( www.rhinolinings.com ) is a global leader in the manufacturing and distribution of durable abrasion, impact, corrosion, and chemical-resistant protective coatings across multiple industries including flooring, spray foam, manufacturing and industrial, infrastructure, vehicle protection, and security and defense. Across all business units, Rhino Linings is recognized for superior durability and quality with decades of proven performance. Rhino Lining's extensive product offerings range across polyurethane, polyaspartic and epoxy coatings, concrete coatings, and spray foam insulation and sealants. Known globally as the world's number one brand for spray-on bedliners, Rhino Linings is proud to have a global retail and industrial applicator network consisting of more than 2,000 independently owned and operated businesses in nearly 80 countries. Follow Rhino Linings on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . For more information about Rhino Linings Corporation visit www.rhinolinings.com .

SOURCE Rhino Linings Corporation