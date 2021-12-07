Rhino Named 2021 Winner in the BIG Award for Business

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rhino received the Business Intelligence Group's BIG Award for Business and was named 2021 Company of the Year. BIG's annual program rewards companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.

Rhino's mission is to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom and choice to plan and enjoy their lives. Launched in 2017, Rhino pioneered Security Deposit Insurance, replacing cash security deposits with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their money.

Today, Rhino is available in over 1 million homes nationwide across thousands of properties, and has saved renters over $500 million to date. 85% of Rhino renters have expressed increased satisfaction with their landlord or property manager since introducing Rhino's Security Deposit Insurance option at move-in. Earlier this year, the company launched its first ever economic impact report , detailing the progress Rhino has made as a leader to combat the affordable housing crisis in America. The findings demonstrate that Rhino is a leader in the real estate industry, and whose innovative approach is creating a positive impact on its users.

"Winning Company of the Year is a huge honor, and demonstrates that there is a real need for our product offerings," said Rhino CEO and co-founder Paraag Sarva. "This award is proof that renters and landlords are receptive to the evolution of the rental industry, and moving forward we will continue to work with our customers and partners to ensure the rental process is as transparent and easy as possible.

"We are so proud to reward Rhino for their outstanding 2021 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group . "This year's group of winners are clearly leading by example in the global business community."

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters everywhere greater financial freedom to plan and enjoy their lives. Rhino eliminates the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, Rhino is offered in over 1.6 million homes, and has saved renters over $500 million in cash.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

