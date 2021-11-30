Rhino Names Gaurav D. Garg To Board Of Directors

Garg, who became a Partner and Global Head of Property & Casualty Insurance at Oliver Wyman in May of this year, brings over 30 years of experience in the insurance industry and as a leader at the forefront of digital transformation to Rhino's board. Previously, he served as the CEO of Global Personal Insurance at AIG, where he was responsible for driving $11.5B in net premiums written and managing thousands of employees globally.

"I'm fortunate to have played an integral part in the successes of multiple insurance and insurtech companies, especially when it comes to digital brand identity and customer service," said Garg. "I'm excited to help Rhino evolve ahead of industry standards as they bridge the gap between renters and landlords. It's an honor to join Rhino's board of directors."

Garg has a strong record of driving long-term growth and scaling and building high-earning businesses with customer-centric technology and operations. While at AIG, Garg introduced a revolutionary customer-focused strategy and quickly adopted disruptive technologies to serve the modern digital customer, effectively gaining the competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market. Garg has held multiple leadership roles at AIG since 2000, shaping business operations of personal lines insurance.

In 2012, Garg served as a senior partner and President of Growth Markets at Mercer, a global business of Marsh McLennan, an international services firm. He also served as an Executive Committee Member at Mercer.

"We're thrilled to welcome Gaurav to our board of directors," said Paraag Sarva, CEO and Founder of Rhino. "We are experiencing accelerated growth at Rhino, and we believe that Gaurav's deep knowledge of customer experience and his expertise in developing new technology to serve digital consumers will help Rhino maintain our quality of service while scaling at such a rapid rate."

Along with Garg, Rhino's current members of the board include Rhino cofounders Paraag Sarva (CEO), Ben Lantos (CFO) and Ankur Jain, as well as Aaron Schildkrout and Oliver Heimes.

About Rhino

Rhino was founded to give renters greater financial freedom. The company eliminates the need for traditional security deposits by replacing them with smart, affordable insurance so renters can maintain control of their cash. Instead of a large upfront cash security deposit, renters pay Rhino a small monthly fee, and Rhino insures the property owner for damages that might occur and lost rent. To date, Rhino is offered in over 1.6 million homes, and has saved renters over $500 million in cash.

Gaurav Garg's LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/gauravgargd/

