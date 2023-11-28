Rhino Rescue Expands Horizons at Medica 2023, Exploring New Opportunities in the European Market

News provided by

Rhino Rescue

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Rescue made a strong appearance at Medica in Germany, showcasing the comprehensive range of its latest technologies and products. During the event, more than 20 companies expressed their intention to partner with Rhino Rescue, thereby expanding its global prospects even further. This appearance has presented Rhino Rescue with great opportunities to solidify its leading position in the emergency medical industry.

Continue Reading
Picture took from Rhino Rescue's booth at Medica
Picture took from Rhino Rescue's booth at Medica

Medica attracted top-notch industry leaders and professionals from around the globe, providing a premier platform to delve into crucial topics that propel the medical field forward. These topics span a wide range, encompassing medical tech & devices, digital health, lab & diagnostic, physio tech, and disposables. In the realm of emergency medical services, efficiency is paramount, and Rhino Rescue goes the extra mile by attentively listening to customers and continuously improving their products to deliver exceptional results that create a lasting impression.

One of the standout products showcased at Medica was the Quick-Response Compressed Gauze, a game-changer in the realm of traditional gauze usage. This innovative product allows users to simply open the package from the top and directly pull out the gauze to fill the wound. It revolutionizes the user experience by enabling swift identification and precise placement of the gauze during application. This remarkable advancement greatly enhances convenience and reduces rescue time, providing an invaluable solution in critical situations.

Another highlight of the event was the joint exhibition with Flamor, an esteemed Italian brand. Rhino Rescue showcased its integrated tactical rescue solutions, featuring Flamor's cart stroller, which offers seamless patient transfer and treatment. The Rhino series, renowned for its exceptional quality, received multiple commendations and recognition from clients. Moreover, Rhino Rescue actively engaged in collaborative discussions that centered on evolving market needs and the development of new products with global experts during the exhibition.

Rhino Rescue Sets the Pace with Swift Product Updates, Quality Assurance, and an Integrated Supply Chain

Rhino Rescue introduces 3-5 new products each year while maintaining a strong focus on quality. All products meet high standards with CE and FDA certifications. With an integrated supply chain, Rhino Rescue ensures meticulous oversight of the manufacturing process. Their primary focus lies in the development of class 2 medical equipment, catering to the unique requirements of healthcare professionals. Embracing a localized approach, Rhino Rescue strives to create tailored solutions for different markets, ensuring optimal effectiveness and customer satisfaction.

"I tried Rhino Rescue a few years ago. As soon as I tried it, I realized that it was a high-quality product. Rhino Rescue is adding new products and actively listening to user feedback, which I love!" said DR. Francisco, an emergency physician in Hungary.

Rhino Rescue remains dedicated to unleashing the power of technology, joining forces with like-minded individuals to save more lives. Together, they strive to make a meaningful impact and create a brighter future for those in need of life-saving assistance.

For more information, please visit https://rhinorescuestore.com/index

Contact: Hui Chen, [email protected] 

SOURCE Rhino Rescue

Also from this source

Rhino Rescue presenta productos de emergencia innovadores en la 88ª edición de CMEF

Rhino Rescue presenta productos de emergencia innovadores en la 88ª edición de CMEF

Rhino Rescue, un proveedor líder de suministros de primeros auxilios de primera calidad, ha confirmado sus planes de participar en la Feria...
Rhino Rescue stellt innovative Notfallprodukte auf der 88. CMEF vor

Rhino Rescue stellt innovative Notfallprodukte auf der 88. CMEF vor

Rhino Rescue, ein führender Anbieter von hochwertigen Erste-Hilfe-Produkten, hat seine Teilnahme an der China International Medical Equipment Fair...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Equipment

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.