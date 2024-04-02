Rhino Rush Energy Fuels Formula DRIFT Star Matt Field's Championship Dreams

BOISE, Idaho, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Rush Energy, a leading name in energy shots, is thrilled to announce its latest high-octane partnership with Formula DRIFT sensation, Matt Field, for the 2024 season. This collaboration is set to electrify the tracks, combining Rhino Rush's unparalleled energy solutions with Field's dynamic and aggressive driving style that has captivated fans worldwide.

As part of this exciting collaboration, Matt Field will not only sport the Rhino Rush brand on his iconic drift car but will also be an active ambassador of Rhino Rush’s energy products, including the revolutionary Ephedra Powered and Nootropic shots. This partnership is set to electrify the tracks with Rhino Rush’s bold branding and innovative energy formulations.

Matt Field, the San Jose native known for his tenacity and exhilarating performances in his Borla Performance GT Radial Heat Wave Visual Leen Customs C6 Corvette, embodies the essence of determination and high performance that Rhino Rush stands for. With an illustrious career that spans the globe, including competitions in the United States, China, Japan, and Australia, Field's no-quit attitude and dedication to the sport align perfectly with Rhino Rush's mission to empower individuals to push their limits.

Entering into the 2024 Formula Drift season, Field is more determined than ever to secure the championship title. His commitment to excellence and relentless pursuit of victory make him the ideal partner for Rhino Rush, a brand synonymous with endurance, energy, and peak performance.

"Partnering with Matt Field is a natural fit for Rhino Rush. His energy, dedication, and passion for motorsports reflect our brand's values," said Ernie Manansala, CMO for Rhino Rush. "We're excited to fuel his pursuit of the championship and support his journey in the Formula Drift series."

Aside from his success on the track, Field is also the proud owner of Drift Cave, a motorsport-focused performance and fabrication shop based in Morgan Hill, CA. His experience and expertise in the automotive field have not only contributed to his personal achievements but have also benefited motorsport enthusiasts and the broader community.

"I'm thrilled to join forces with Rhino Rush for the 2024 Formula Drift season," added Matt Field. "Their commitment to high-quality energy supplements is exactly what I need to stay focused and energized through the rigorous demands of racing. Together, I believe we can achieve great things, both on and off the track."

As the Formula Drift season revs into high gear, fans of Matt Field and Rhino Rush can look forward to an electrifying partnership that promises to bring even more excitement and energy to the sport. Stay tuned for updates and follow both Matt Field and Rhino Rush on social media for behind-the-scenes content, race day highlights, and more.

About Rhino Rush Energy:

Rhino Rush is a leading energy shot brand, dedicated to providing innovative and effective products designed to boost energy, focus, and performance. Using scientifically backed ingredients, Rhino Rush offers a range of supplements that cater to the needs of athletes, professionals, and anyone looking to maximize their potential.

