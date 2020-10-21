Rhino Tool House Welcomes Industrial Equipment Corp. (IEC) to the Distribution Family

CONCORD, N.C., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhino Tool House proudly announces the acquisition of Industrial Equipment Corp. (IEC) located in Shoemakersville, PA.

At Rhino Tool House, our key focuses are identifying and delivering the world's most innovative industrial solutions, providing superior service, local expertise, all to empower our customers to be more productive, build a better-quality product, and maintain a safe environment for their workers. These business values mirror those of IEC and are part of what makes IEC such a valuable RTH member.

"We are excited to welcome the IEC team into the RTH family. This new partnership will strengthen our presence in the region and allow us to offer more products and services as a result." - Dan Brooks, CEO

The IEC team has been serving customers throughout the eastern U.S. since 1988. Along with a familiar name in the industry, IEC brings with them a great team of value-added application specialists and a vast resource of technical support from the sales and support staff at IEC.

With the addition of IEC, Rhino Tool House continues to expand to better support our manufacturing customers who can now reap the benefits of this growing network focused on industrial tooling, automation, material handling, custom solutions, and so much more.

About Rhino Tool House:

Rhino Tool House is an organization born of like-minded businesses dedicated to providing the highest level service and support anywhere in the industrial market. We continue to expand our footprint, our product and service offering, and our expertise through strategic acquisitions, hiring and developing the most experienced personnel, and a persistent ambition to be a strategic resource for our customers everywhere we do business.

Our key areas of focus include assembly tools, industry 4.0, material handling, automation and robotics, error proofing, wearable technology, custom solutions, pumps and hydraulics, as well as service and calibration services on every tool we sell.

Vision Statement

In a highly dynamic world, we exist to revolutionize your process. Through our culture, we will create strategic partnerships with our employees, customers, and stakeholders.

Mission Statement

Our mission is to identify and deliver the world's most innovative assembly solutions. We provide superior service, local expertise, and a high degree of responsiveness to empower our customers to be more productive, build a better-quality product, and maintain a safe environment for their workers.

Certifications:

ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 17025: 2005, 2017 Accredited Service Centers

Media Contact:

Steve Vogt

Phone: 262.282.0422

Email: [email protected]

