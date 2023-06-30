RHMM Reveals New Brand Identity Reflecting Company's Evolution

The healthcare strategy and communications leader has reimagined their brand's look and positioning to align with the success and growth of RHMM.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RHMM, Inc. (RHMM), a trusted healthcare strategy partner, unveils a brand refresh to symbolize a new era for the company. The refresh includes a modernized logo, website, and introduction to the "Strategic Thinking. Strategic Doing." tagline. The contemporary visual elements emphasize the company's commitment to going deeper in its understanding, inquiries, and relationships. The brand messaging is anchored in RHMM's purpose: To meet human needs with intelligent solutions and effective communications.

The enhancement of the key elements highlights the significant advances and growth from the past decade while foreshadowing the future direction of RHMM which is rooted in three healthcare pillars: strategic consulting, communications, and public relations.

"Since RHMM's inception in 2014, we've approached our work with a scientific mindset, questioning all assumptions, building deeper understandings, and following the data to better outcomes," said Rebecca Hussain, RHMM's founder and CEO. "We add to that mindset by focusing on a human connection with our colleagues, clients, and partners to propel us forward. That's the difference at RHMM and that is what you will see reflected in our enhanced branding."

RHMM's repositioning maintains the recognizable credibility of the brand's commitment to prioritizing client needs while reflecting on future opportunities and obstacles facing the healthcare industry.

ABOUT RHMM:
Female-founded in 2014, RHMM is a healthcare strategy partner built on the belief that strategic communication, done well, improves people's lives. The privately-owned company is comprised of healthcare connoisseurs who have united for a common purpose: propelling life science clients forward with original and effective solutions. At every stage, from development to commercialization, RHMM delivers exceptional service across its three pillars, strategic consulting, communications, and public relations. For more information, visit www.rhmminc.com and find RHMM on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

