Rho and Stripe Partner to Help Founders Launch Faster and Scale Smarter

Startups can set up banking, issue cards, and earn yield in minutes with Rho immediately after incorporating with Stripe Atlas.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rho , the modern banking platform for startups, today announced a strategic partnership with Stripe Atlas to help founders across the world launch faster and set up clean financial operations from day one.

Through this partnership, Stripe Atlas users can access Rho's modern, enterprise-grade banking platform the moment they incorporate. Founders can open a startup bank account before their EIN arrives, issue cards instantly, and start earning yield on idle cash while their company formation is still in progress.

What Stripe Atlas founders get with Rho

Founders who incorporate with Stripe Atlas can now start using Rho immediately after company formation, even while their EIN is pending. This partnership is designed to make banking for startups simple, fast, and stress-free from the earliest stages.

Rho benefits for Stripe Atlas customers include:

All-in-one finance stack. Founders can configure and run their startup's entire finance stack on Rho, including business banking, treasury accounts, bill pay, expenses, and more, with no paywalls, tiers, or subscription fees from day zero.

Capital to help you grow. Qualifying C corps that deposit $20,000 within 90 days of account opening can receive a $1,600 bonus. Qualifying LLCs receive $750. Terms and conditions apply.¹

"Our partnership with Stripe Atlas helps double down on our commitment to supporting founders from Idea to IPO," said Everett Cook, CEO & Co-Founder at Rho. "With our platform and world-class client service, we believe we can be their unfair advantage from day zero."

"At Rho, we're committed to being the best partner in the ecosystem, and our collaboration with Stripe Atlas is a perfect example of that philosophy in action," said Natalie Riso, Director, Head of Startups and Strategic Partnerships at Rho. "Together, we're creating a seamless experience that empowers founders to incorporate, bank, and scale, all with best-in-class tools designed to help them achieve their startup ambitions."

How it works

To take advantage of the partnership, entrepreneurs first start the incorporation process for their company using Stripe Atlas.

During the onboarding process, they can select Rho as their banking platform. Once selected, they can begin setting up their Rho account immediately, even while their EIN is still pending.

Founders can start exploring the Rho platform and preparing their finance stack for launch, with a dedicated onboarding specialist there every step of the way. Once their EIN is received and submitted, full account functionality is unlocked.

To qualify for the cash bonus, founders must deposit $20,000 within 90 days of opening their Rho business bank account. Terms and eligibility requirements apply.¹

A full finance suite from the start

Rho offers better business banking for startups, with everything they need to launch, scale, and grow without paywalls, subscriptions, or separate tools.

For founders looking to start fast, Rho makes it easy to set up the financial essentials their startup banking relies on, including:

Rho Checking. Open accounts in minutes, even pre-EIN. Get $0 ACH fees, fast domestic and international payments, and up to $75M in FDIC insurance through partner banks. As companies grow, they manage payments, transfers, and deposits in one connected dashboard with dedicated human support and a sleek mobile app.

Rho Treasury. Put idle cash to work from day one with enterprise-grade cash management. Earn competitive yield with next-day liquidity, concierge guidance on allocations, and seamless accounting sync. Treasury helps founders earn more on raised capital while staying liquid and in control.

Rho Corporate Cards. Issue physical and virtual cards instantly and start spending with confidence. Earn up to 2% cashback with RHO PLATINUM TM , set custom limits, and create vendor cards for controlled budgets. Built-in spend controls and 24/7 support make it easy for fast-moving teams to scale cleanly and manage cash flow effectively.

Over $1M+ in Startup Perks. Get exclusive access to more than $1M+ perks and rewards and to help you grow faster and keep burn in check.

Dedicated Support. Every product is backed by real people. Rho's average response time is under one minute through native chat. No ticket queues, no bots, just responsive, human support available 24/7 - without paying for enterprise plans or customer service headaches experienced with traditional banks.

Free Startup Tools. Rho includes free tools designed for venture-backed startups, such as the SAFE Note Generator to create investor-ready agreements in minutes and the Invoice Generator to send professional invoices fast. These tools help you skip the overhead and streamline processes that get in the way of building.

As your business scales, Rho grows with you, offering the following features at no additional cost:

Rho Bill Pay. Automate invoice processing and vendor payments with AI-powered capture and approvals. Pay vendors securely from your Rho business checking account and see every payment in one place with real-time visibility.

Automate invoice processing and vendor payments with AI-powered capture and approvals. Pay vendors securely from your Rho business checking account and see every payment in one place with real-time visibility. Rho Expense Management. Eliminate manual expense reports and back-and-forth emails. Employees can submit reimbursements in seconds, and finance leads stay compliant without chasing receipts.

Eliminate manual expense reports and back-and-forth emails. Employees can submit reimbursements in seconds, and finance leads stay compliant without chasing receipts. Rho Accounting Automation. Keep books clean automatically. Transactions sync in real time across banking, credit card spending, and treasury, with built-in rules, vendor coding, and dedicated accounting support.

Get back to building with Stripe Atlas and Rho today

Ready to build that generational company you've been thinking about?

Get started fast with Stripe Atlas and Rho today.

About Rho

Rho is the modern banking platform built for startups. Open accounts in minutes, issue cards, manage expenses, pay bills, and close the books – all in one connected platform backed by real human support.

Rho is a fintech company, not a bank or an FDIC-insured depository institution. Checking account and card services provided by Webster Bank N.A., member FDIC. Savings account services provided by American Deposit Management Co. and its partner banks. International and foreign currency payments services are provided by Wise US Inc. FDIC deposit insurance coverage is available only to protect you against the failure of an FDIC-insured bank that holds your deposits and subject to FDIC limitations and requirements. It does not protect you against the failure of Rho or other third party. Products and services offered through the Rho platform are subject to approval.

Up to 2% cashback; terms and conditions apply. See eligibility and complete Rho Cashback Rewards Program terms and conditions here .

The Rho Corporate Cards are issued by Webster Bank N.A., member FDIC pursuant to a license from Mastercard, subject to approval. See Card Terms here and Reward Program terms and conditions here .

Investment management and advisory services provided by RBB Treasury LLC dba Rho Treasury, an SEC-registered investment adviser and subsidiary of Rho. Rho Treasury investments are not deposits or other obligations of Webster Bank N.A., or American Deposit Management Co.'s partner banks , are not FDIC insured, are not guaranteed and may lose value. Investment products involve risk, including the possible loss of the principal invested, and past performance does not indicate future results. Treasury and custodial services provided through Apex Clearing Corp. and Interactive Brokers LLC, registered broker dealers and members FINRA/SIPC.

CONTACT: Justin Wolz, VP, Marketing, [email protected]

