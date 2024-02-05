RHODE ISLAND COMMERCE GARNERS TWO INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AWARDS

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhode Island Commerce – the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island – is pleased to announce it has been awarded two prestigious Adrian Awards - a Silver Adrian Award for its winning entry in the Print Collateral category as well as a Bronze Adrian Award in the Experiential Marketing category. This sets the state's marketing efforts apart in a highly competitive field of several hundred entrants.

The “Stuffie” truck WaterFire invitation

"Unique events like WaterFire Providence, and our diverse culinary scene are just two of many drivers for Rhode Island's tourism industry," said Rhode Island Secretary of Commerce Liz Tanner. "These honors celebrate the innovative work being done at Rhode Island Commerce and highlight Rhode Island as an excellent year-round destination."

Rhode Island Commerce will be honored for travel marketing excellence by the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI) at the annual Adrian Awards Celebration, at the New York Marriott Marquis, Feb.13, 2024.

Silver Adrian Award, Print Collateral – WaterFire Invitation:

Capitalizing on the state's one-of-a-kind, nationally renowned art experience, WaterFire, located in the heart of Providence. Rhode Island Commerce sought to invite individuals to be a part of the experience by participating in the WaterFire procession + boat lighting of the iconic braziers.

Throwing traditional invites to the wind, the team created tabletop fire pits that could be enjoyed for years to come, packaged with eye catching matches in a striking, custom box. The inside of the box's lid featured a QR code, leading to a landing page, where invitees could learn more about WaterFire as well as RSVP to attend the event.

Engagement with the QR code proved that recipients were pausing to interact with the invitations, utilizing the boxes beyond their purpose as a mailing container. Commerce saw recipients visiting the landing page an average of 3.8 times, with a 50 percent conversion rate on the RSVP form.

Bronze Adrian Award, Experiential Marketing – "Stuffie" from Rhode Island Campaign:

Rhode Island Commerce executed a fun and fresh activation to drive awareness for the Ocean State as a travel destination while building Commerce's leads database. Exploiting the Ocean State's renowned seafood and leveraging the current "foodie" tourism trend, Commerce built a giant "stuffie" – a Rhode Island stuffed clam, one of the state's most notable appetizers – and hot sauce bottle, mounted to a glass truck. The "stuffie's" accompanying hot sauce bottle held a monitor which displayed Rhode Island video highlights including recipes, history and more.

stuffed clam, one of the state's most notable appetizers – and hot sauce bottle, mounted to a glass truck. The "stuffie's" accompanying hot sauce bottle held a monitor which displayed video highlights including recipes, history and more. The "stuffie" truck sported a QR code as it trailed from Michigan to New York , leading to an augmented reality postcard experience, offering users the chance to enter-to-win a three-night stay in the Ocean State. The augmented reality experience not only differentiated the campaign but drove the goal of generating leads through information acquisition.

"This year our team set a goal to market outside of the box. We focused on unique experiences and travel trends to tailor our efforts and drive creativity," said Anika Kimble-Huntley, Chief Marketing Officer for Rhode Island Commerce. "I could not be prouder of this team and the acclaims we've received. The WaterFire Invitations and 'Stuffie' Truck were labors of love, that we knew would resonate with travelers."

For 2023, Adrian Awards are being presented in advertising, digital, PR/communications, and integrated campaign categories, as well as Trending categories for Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG).

"The Adrian Awards celebrate the innovation and ingenuity that fuel our success and recognize the marketing leaders whose extraordinary efforts literally 'open the doors' to exploration and excitement," said Robert A. Gilbert, CHME, CHBA, president and CEO of HSMAI. "Their work inspired the world to get out and create memories through travel, and HSMAI is proud to honor them."

Now in year 67, the Adrian Awards are the largest and most celebrated competition in global travel marketing. This year's theme, WanderLOVE, highlights the stories of remarkable ads, campaigns, and experiences that sparked a love for travel, igniting a desire for exploration among travelers worldwide. Visit https://adrianawards.hsmai.org/ for more information on the event and competition.

For more information on Rhode Island Commerce visit, https://commerceri.com. To view imagery of the WaterFire invitation and Rhode Island "Stuffie" Truck, click here.

About Rhode Island Commerce

Rhode Island Commerce is the official full-service, economic development organization for the state of Rhode Island. Rhode Island Commerce works with public, private, and nonprofit partners to create the conditions for businesses in all sectors to thrive as well as improve the quality of life for Rhode Island citizens by promoting the state's long-term economic health and prosperity. Rhode Island Commerce's tourism division works in partnership with local convention and visitors' bureaus, chambers of commerce, and private travel-related organizations to promote economic opportunity and prosperity for Rhode Island through both domestic and international tourism. For more information on visiting Rhode Island including travel guides, events, images and more, go to www.VisitRhodeIsland.com .

About HSMAI

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International (HSMAI) is committed to growing business for hotels and their partners and is the industry's leading advocate for intelligent, sustainable hotel revenue growth. The association provides hotel professionals and their partners with tools, insights, and expertise to fuel sales, inspire marketing, and optimize revenue through programs such as the Marketing Strategy Conference, Adrian Awards, and HSMAI ROC. Founded in 1927, HSMAI is a membership organization comprising more than 5,000 members worldwide, with 40 chapters in the Americas Region. Connect with HSMAI at hsmai.org, HSMAI Facebook, HSMAI Instagram, HSMAI Twitter /X , and HSMAI YouTube.

