Rhode Island experts come together to discuss a new era of Alzheimer's disease treatment and research

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, September 21st, leading scientists, researchers and advocates from across the region come together to discuss the latest advances in Alzheimer's disease research and treatment, and how Rhode Island is playing a leading role in the battle against the disease.

Presented on World Alzheimer's Day, David Shenk, Brown alumnus ('88), journalist and author of The Forgetting, Alzheimer's: Portrait of an Epidemic, facilitates this discussion with:

  • Jessica Alber, Ph.D, assistant professor of biomedical and pharmaceutical sciences and Ryan Research Assistant Professor of Neuroscience at the University of Rhode Island.
  • Maritza Ciliberto, member of the National Institutes of Health's National Advisory Council on Aging, AD care partner/research advocate and participant.
  • Edward (Ted) Huey, M.D, Director of the Memory and Aging Program at Butler Hospital, affiliate of The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University and professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University.
  • Gregorio Valdez, Ph.D, GLF Translational Associate Professor of molecular biology, cell biology and biochemistry at Brown University.

"Rhode Island's close-knit community of scientists, researchers and institutions helps foster an uncommon spirit of cooperation and connection," said Brown University President Christina H. Paxson. "At Brown, we have a robust foundation in place. By attracting talented scholars, investing in facilities, and creating the infrastructure to connect the incredible work already happening in our labs and clinical settings, our goal is to accelerate development toward novel treatments and cures in the fight against Alzheimer's."

Every year, Alzheimer's disease kills more people in the U.S. than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined. In Rhode Island, some 24,000 people aged 65 and older are living with the disease, and 36,000 caregivers provide 51 million hours of unpaid care. Annually, Alzheimer's costs the state Medicaid program $470 million.

"The battle against Alzheimer's disease is at an inflection point. New drugs for early stage treatment have been approved by the FDA and powerful molecular tools are being employed for disease identification and detection," said Diane Lipscombe, Director of the Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science and Director of the Center for Alzheimer's Disease Research. "Now is the time for ever more collaborative, ground-breaking research to bring treatments for Alzheimer's from the 'bench-to-bedside' with speed and efficacy."

Held in Ray Hall on the campus of Butler Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island, this free, public event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Organizations including Butler Hospital, the Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Alzheimer's Association will be on-hand to share information, answer questions and connect attendees with relevant resources.

Attendees are asked to preregister for the event at bit.ly/CarneyWAD23 or by calling 401-863-7421. A reception will precede the discussion. Free parking is easily available on the Butler Campus

The Robert J. & Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science is committed to supporting research and facilitating collaborations in brain science across the Brown University community. Our mission is to promote discovery and innovation in brain science by supporting a diverse community of experimentalists, theorists, engineers and clinical scientists. We do this by recruiting and retaining world-class faculty, creating an outstanding collaborative training environment, seeding innovative projects, supporting collaborative teams and raising the visibility and reputation of Carney researchers.

