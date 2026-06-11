RHODE ISLAND LAWMAKERS PASS TEAMSTERS-SUPPORTED WAREHOUSE WORKER PROTECTION ACT

Governor Dan McKee's Signature Expected Imminently

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters are celebrating the passage of S2504A/H7364A, the Rhode Island Warehouse Worker Protection Act, out of the General Assembly. The legislation will prevent companies like Amazon from abusing their workforce by regulating the use and disclosure of warehouse quotas.

"Amazon and other bad actors who make up the worst employers in our state have been wreaking havoc on workers' livelihoods and physical well-being for far too long, but we're putting a stop to in Rhode Island," said Matt Taibi, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 251 in East Providence.

Gov. McKee has already said he will sign the bill into law. Rhode Island will become the seventh state to enact the Warehouse Worker Protection Act, following California, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Washington, and most recently Connecticut.

"Far too many people who work in warehousing go to work every day and put themselves in harm's way because of strain or exhaustion, and even then, are told they're still not abiding by an unknown production standard," Taibi said. "By working with our allies in the legislature, particularly Rep. Evan Shanley and Senate Majority Leader Frank Ciccone, we've leveled the playing field by increasing something that isn't measured enough: corporate accountability."

The warehouse bill is the latest legislative success for Rhode Island Teamsters — last session, the union successfully got laws passed to enhance school bus safety and prevent mandatory attendance at anti-union propaganda meetings.

Teamsters Local 251 represents over 6,200 workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, go to teamsters251.org.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters