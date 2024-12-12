Rhode Island Life Science Hub Board Selects Medical Innovator and Industry Leader as Inaugural President and CEO

"With a top-tier board, the launch of an incubator lab and other programs, and now a dynamic, experienced candidate to lead the Life Science Hub, I am confident that we will deliver on the bold vision of transforming Rhode Island into a nationally recognized center for life sciences innovation," said Neil Steinberg, Chairman of the Board. "Dr. Turco has the experience and skills to bring government, the private sector and academia together to generate the energy and culture we need to encourage innovation and create jobs right here in Rhode Island."

"This is such an exciting opportunity, as Rhode Island is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in life sciences," said Dr. Turco. "The combination of our academic institutions and health care systems, as well as state government's commitment to fostering a more diverse medical and scientific ecosystem bring together the ingredients for success."

"Solidifying Rhode Island's footprint across the life science sectors will drive job growth and economic development here, while improving health and wellbeing locally and globally," he added. "I am humbled by this appointment given its scope and mission and want to thank the members of this distinguished board for their confidence in me."

As the Rhode Island Life Science Hub's first President and CEO, Dr. Turco will focus on capturing opportunities for the state in the rapidly growing life sciences industry and building the necessary infrastructure. He will seek to leverage the strength of the Life Science Hub's world-class board to successfully build and implement the organization's initiatives and programs, including leading the development of the newly announced lab incubator space.

Dr. Turco has served in leadership positions across the biomedical and life science sectors including clinical medicine, academic research and early-stage startups. As the Chief Innovation Officer at the University of Pennsylvania, he established the Center for Penn-Health Tech, a partnership between the engineering school and the School of Medicine to develop medical technologies. He has guided research teams and innovators through the process of company creation and complex regulatory approvals to launch new medical technologies in the marketplace. Most recently he has led two cardiovascular start-up companies which were ultimately acquired by larger public medical device companies. Dr. Turco is a Providence resident.

Over the past six months, Dr. Patrice Milos has led the organization as interim president while the search process was underway.

"On behalf of the entire board, I want to thank Patrice for her willingness to step up to lead the Life Science Hub during this critical period," said Steinberg. "She established grant programs and negotiated agreements for the incubator lab space in a very short period of time, setting the stage for future success. We look forward to her reappointment to the board."

The Rhode Island Life Science Hub was established in 2023 by Gov. Dan McKee and the General Assembly and funded with a $45 million investment to support the growth of the state's life sciences sector. Since its establishment, the Governor has appointed a board that includes leaders in the sector representing industry, higher education and health care.

The Life Science Hub has quickly achieved several significant milestones during its first year, including convening over 500 industry leaders this spring at an inaugural summit and launching a $250,000 Small Grant Fund that has already awarded over $227,000. It has also approved $20 million in special grant funding to drive innovation, workforce development and early-stage business growth. Most recently, the Life Science Hub, with the assistance of Brown University and the I-195 Commission, invested $10 million to lead the development of Rhode Island's first life science incubator. Set to open in December 2025, the incubator will address critical lab space needs for Rhode Island and drive advancements in health care.

"The arrival of Dr Turco and this week's announcement about state-of-the-art lab space reflects the progress and momentum already generated by the Life Science Hub in its very first year," said Steinberg. "This bodes well for Rhode Island as we work to establish the state as a global leader in the life sciences."

