Rhode Island Life Science Hub Convenes Neuroscience Symposium, Showcasing State's Growing Impact on Brain Science

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rhode Island Neuroscience Symposium gathered 300 researchers, clinicians, industry leaders and entrepreneurs yesterday to showcase the region's strengths and growing impact in the fields of neuroscience, neurotechnology and behavioral health. Organized by the Rhode Island Life Science Hub in partnership with Brown University's Carney Institute for Brain Science, the University of Rhode Island's George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, NEMIC (New England Medical Innovation Center) and RI Bio, the event focused on the latest advances and transformational research in brain science.

Mark Turco, MD, President & CEO of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub addresses attendees of the Rhode Island Neuroscience Symposium.

"Rhode Island is a national leader in the neurosciences and behavioral health. Today's symposium clearly demonstrated the collective impact that our world-class institutions, physician scientists and innovation have on advancing brain science," said Dr. Mark A. Turco, President and CEO of the Rhode Island Life Science Hub. "The Life Science Hub serves as a convening agency for the efforts of the region's academic institutions, health systems, entrepreneurs in the life sciences, as well as its industry partners. Our goal is to build a dynamic ecosystem that will lead to life-changing health advancements to benefit patients across the nation while strengthening the economy in Rhode Island."

The symposium opened with a keynote address by Brad Margus, a biotech entrepreneur, innovator and advocate for neurodegenerative disease research and co-founder of Cerevance and Board Chair of MindImmune. Margus shared his personal journey into biotech, which was driven by his sons' battle with the rare genetic disorder ataxia telangiectasia (A-T) which causes progressive loss of muscle control and other health issues.

The comprehensive program featured several additional sessions throughout the day on topics such as neurodegeneration, translational neuroscience and technology. Leading experts from Brown University and its Center for Alzheimer's Disease Research, the University of Rhode Island, Brown University Health, BrainGate and other institutions across the state presented cutting-edge research on Alzheimer's disease, aging biology and novel therapeutic treatments.

"Today's symposium was just the start of our efforts. Through future events, we will continue to showcase the region's growing leadership and expertise in the fields of RNA research, health and aging, as well as oncologic diseases, metabolic diseases and medical technologies that will seek to improve patient outcomes," said Dr. Turco.

The symposium also provided opportunities for collaboration and networking, including an informational lunch session with academic and medical leaders. The event also featured mini pitch sessions for innovative startups like Bolden Therapeutics, MindImmune and Operant BioPharma and Reach Neuro to present their work to potential investors and partners.

"Several Rhode Island companies are at the forefront of developing innovative therapies and neurotechnology that could profoundly impact brain health for thousands of patients," said Dr. Patrice Milos, member of the RI Neuroscience Symposium Planning Committee. "Fostering these partnerships is important for scientific advancement and ensuring that discoveries translate into treatments for those who need it most."

The Neuroscience Symposium was sponsored by the Rhode Island Life Science Hub, Ancora L&G, Slater Technology Fund, Brown Technology Innovations, the Robert J. and Nancy D. Carney Institute for Brain Science, Troutman Pepper Locke, Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C., CBRE New England, Insperity, Thermo Scientific, the University of Rhode Island's George & Anne Ryan Institute for Neuroscience, Jones Lang LaSalle and Luminous Creative Agency.

