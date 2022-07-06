Rhode Island Machinery and Equipment Appraiser Takes Office for Leading Global Valuation Professional Organization

HERNDON, Va., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Berkemeier, ASA, Senior Appraiser at Pegasus Aircraft Appraisal Group, will begin his one-year term as International President for ASA effective July 1, 2022.

Mr. Berkemeier graduated from Cincinnati University and completed his required course of study for appraisal accreditation through ASA's Appraisal Review & Management and Machinery & Technical Specialties program. He joined ASA in 1994 and earned his Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) designation in 2000. Mr. Berkemeier has held many leadership positions, including most notably serving on ASA's Board of Examiners, as International Vice President of ASA's Board of Governors, as well as past Chair of ASA's International Education Committee, ASA's Budget and Finance Committee, and ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee. He was also previously a member of ASA's International Marketing Committee.

As an established senior appraiser, Mr. Berkemeier has owned and operated Pegasus Aircraft Appraisal Group, one of the world's largest aircraft, helicopter, and parts appraisal firms, for more than 14 years. His strong passion for appraisal, valuation, and economic proposition related to aircraft and his expertise on this subject matter have taken him around the world, educating groups at the Big-4, Marsh, Siemens Financial, JaSIA, DLL, and many other businesses across six continents. He has taught appraisal classes in Russia, England, Japan, Australia, Germany, Korea, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Canada.

Mr. Berkemeier has been instrumental in the Society's course development and instruction. From ASA's aircraft specific principles of valuation (POV) courses to its advanced mining courses, he has educated all levels of appraisers and industry professionals. Mr. Berkemeier is also a USPAP instructor for personal property, as well as a developer for appraisal review & management (ARM) and machinery and technical specialties (MTS) courses. He has also presented and supported several educational conferences and programs tailored to aviation valuation professionals, and authored numerous articles in ASA's Machinery & Technical Specialties Journal.

"It is an honor to serve as the International President for ASA as I have been actively engaged with this group of dedicated professionals for nearly three decades," commented Richard Berkemeier. "I look forward to working with the other ASA officers to support our mission and continue to advance the appraisal profession through compliance with the highest levels of ethical and professional standards."

Richard's vast experience has included appraisals for many corporate jets, rare aircraft, helicopters, military planes, engines, spare parts, and simulators. He has been referred to as the "Appraiser to the Stars" and assisted high-profile individuals, sometimes involved in divorce cases, and has served as an industry expert witness.

Mr. Berkemeier is a member of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the Helicopter Association International (HAI), the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT), and has been a featured speaker at many industry events. He is a life member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, a former board member with the Peace Museum, and a member of Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy II Finance Committee. Mr. Berkemeier graduated from Piqua Central High School and the University of Cincinnati. Mr. Berkemeier is also an avid collector of the works of James Ingram Merrill and William Congdon.

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about the ASA, its designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

