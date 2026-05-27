Rhode Island Roofing Contractor Bucci Roofing Marks 10 Years in Business, Expands Into Standing Seam Metal Roofing as Storm Season Demand Rises

SCITUATE, R.I., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As homeowners across Rhode Island and Connecticut face another active storm season and rising roofing costs, Bucci Roofing LLC is marking its tenth year in business with a significant service expansion. The Scituate-based contractor, long known for its specialization in wind and hail damage insurance claims, has added standing seam metal roofing installations to its offerings, positioning the company to serve a broader range of residential needs while continuing to grow its reputation as one of the most homeowner-focused contractors in the region.

Founded by Eric Bucci, the company has spent a decade building its business around a service model most roofing contractors do not offer: handling the entire homeowner insurance claims process from start to finish. That approach traces back more than 13 years, when Mr Bucci took a position selling roofing for a Massachusetts company and worked closely with a licensed staff insurance adjuster for over two years. "I realized that this was worth pursuing and that's what I did," Mr Bucci said. "The benefit for the homeowner is that they don't have to deal with the claims process, which tends to frustrate people. I handle the entire process."

That hands-on training gave Mr Bucci a perspective on insurance claims that goes well beyond what most contractors bring to a job site. Knowing how to meet with an adjuster, document damage accurately, and navigate the approval process is the difference between a claim getting approved and a homeowner being left with nothing. His typical client is a homeowner who has experienced wind damage, hail damage, or a fallen tree, and is either already in the middle of a claim or unaware that damage even exists. In many cases, Mr Bucci identifies damage homeowners missed entirely and reaches out directly. "I would approach them with a courteous knock on the door," he said.

The firm's referral rate sits at approximately 85 percent, a number Mr Bucci attributes to a straightforward principle: transparency and follow-through. "We educate our customers throughout the process and do exactly what we say we are going to do. We don't take advantage of anyone, ever," he said. That commitment has been tested when other contractors fell short. In one case, Mr Bucci was called in after a competing company quoted a homeowner upward of $600 for a roof repair without showing her photos or explaining the work. Upon inspection, Mr Bucci found a leaking pipe boot, fixed it in ten minutes with a $12 tube of silicone, and sent her home with money still in her pocket.

One of the most consistent warnings Mr Bucci issues to homeowners involves a mistake that costs people significantly: patching a damaged roof with the wrong shingles. Rhode Island and Connecticut both have matching laws requiring interior and exterior repairs to reasonably match in size, material, and color. Using the wrong shingles, even with the best intentions, can eliminate a homeowner's ability to have their entire roof replaced through insurance. "It is best to call Bucci Roofing before putting in a claim," he said.

Beyond insurance work, the company specializes in roofing, siding, windows, and gutters, with a particular emphasis on hand-split and taper-sawn red cedar roof shingles, a premium product that sets the firm apart in a market increasingly dominated by standard asphalt. As a preferred Owens Corning and LP SmartSide contractor, Bucci Roofing works with manufacturers whose materials meet the durability standards that coastal New England demands.

The market continues to see annual price increases of five to seven percent, but storm activity along the Rhode Island and Connecticut coast has created consistent demand for insurance-related roofing work, which is why the company is concentrating its growth primarily in those two states. Over the next two years, Mr Bucci plans to double the volume of business the company currently handles.

Bucci Roofing LLC serves homeowners throughout Rhode Island and Connecticut. For more information, visit bucciroofing.com or call (401) 300-2003.

Media Contact:

Chris Moreno

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SOURCE Bucci Roofing LLC