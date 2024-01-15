Rhode Island Schools Max Out Venue for K-12 Community Fair

WARWICK, R.I., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All school choices matter. An All School Fair will bring this message to Warwick next weekend, giving Rhode Island families an unparalleled opportunity to explore an array of K-12 options, all in one room.

Hosted by Rhode Island Families for School Choice, the celebration of learning will take place Sunday, Jan. 21 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza. Local schools have been eager to participate and highlight their offerings at the fair, maxing out the venue capacity and resulting in a school waiting list for exhibit space.. Schools represented at the fair will include classical schools, Hebrew day schools, career and technical high schools, preschools, dual language charter schools, Catholic school options, social justice-oriented schools, educational programs and more.

Join other families in an afternoon of exploring more than 30 learning choices and enjoying fun activities, including a balloon artist, photobooth, and face painting. Free brownies, cookies, coffee and lemonade will also be available. Parking and admission are free. Come and share your voice for school choice.

The event is scheduled to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 21-27, 2024), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. More than 100 of these events and activities will take place in Rhode Island.

The Jan. 21 school fair is the second annual Rhode Island School Choice Fair. It will be the largest celebration of education options in the Ocean State this National School Choice Week.

"This fair is a flagship event in Rhode Island. Come and see the many various different types of schools and options that have come together to demonstrate their programs available to you and your children," said Ed Bastia of Rhode Island Families for School Choice. "Bring the family! The fair promises to be a fun way to spend a winter's afternoon in little Rhody."

Rhode Island Families for School Choice seeks to empower families to choose the educational environment that best meets the strengths and needs for each student. One of our missions is to educate families that they do in fact have the right to demand more access to all forms of quality educational options for their children.

The Crowne Plaza is located at 801 Greenwich Ave. The fair will take place in the Plaza Ballroom. Parking and Admission are both free.

Families can learn more and RSVP for the free event at RhodeIslandSchoolFair.com.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

