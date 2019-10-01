Rhode Island Signs Participating Addendum with Knowledge Services for NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions Contract

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowledge Services – the largest government Managed Service Provider (MSP) in the U.S. – is excited to announce that the State of Rhode Island has entered into a contract with Knowledge Services through a Participating Addendum (PA) for the State of Utah's NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions cooperative contract.

The executed PA allows for Rhode Island to automate and standardize the procurement and management of their contingent workforce through Knowledge Services' configurable, cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) Vendor Management System (VMS), dotStaff ™, accompanied by MSP services.

"We're honored to have been chosen to partner with the State of Rhode Island," said Damon Grothe, Vice President of Professional Services at Knowledge Services. "Our first priority is to serve our clients well and we look forward to helping the State with the procurement and management of their temporary labor needs in the Information Technology (IT), Administrative, General and Medical labor categories."

As the MSP and VMS provider, Knowledge Services will help the State improve governance and compliance, streamline processes, realize cost savings, and increase the overall quality and speed of providing talent to meet State staffing requirements. With this new partnership, approximately 400 contract workers will be successfully transitioned into Knowledge Services' MSP + VMS program serving all labor markets within the State.

Rhode Island's program with Knowledge Services went live Sept. 30, 2019, under the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions cooperative contract.

For more information on the NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions contract, please click here.

About Knowledge Services

Knowledge Services is a technology and professional services organization delivering innovative workforce solutions in the public and private sectors. Founded and established in 1994 by Julie Bielawski, CEO, Knowledge Services is a certified Woman-owned Business Enterprise (WBE) headquartered in Indianapolis. Known for their unique methodology of combining workforce management best practices with comprehensive program administration and recruiting expertise, Knowledge Services is the largest government managed service provider in the U.S. Learn more at https://www.knowledgeservices.com/.

